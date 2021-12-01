12/01/2021 at 2:27 PM CET

Sir Frank Williams, who passed away last Sunday at the age of 79, will receive the Formula 1 tribute this weekend during the Saudi Arabian GP. For starters, the Williams team, now owned by an investment fund (Dorilton), has announced that it will pay tribute to its founder in the cars that George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will drive this weekend. In addition, other teams and drivers are expected to offer their particular remembrance to the historic British manager and the entire grid will observe a minute’s silence in his memory before the race in Jeddah.

“The sad events of last weekend make it our first racing weekend without Sir Frank Williams as patriarch and head of the Williams organization. Although he rarely went to the circuits in recent years, he still had a wide presence in the garage, his passion, strength and splendid enthusiasm gave us extra motivation to those of us who were fortunate enough to race with cars in his name, “says the statement from the Williams team.

“An era ended last weekend, but Frank’s legacy will survive and we will continue to run as he would like, making his memory a source of pride and inspiration. We send the Williams family our deepest condolences and assure them. that we will continue to honor his legend. Sir Frank was a competitor at heart and we will be racing in his honor this weekend. We have several tributes planned to celebrate his extraordinary life, “concludes the official statement.