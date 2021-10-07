10/07/2021 at 12:43 PM CEST

The 2021 Formula 1 World Cup faces the final stretch of the season with the arrival of the Turkish Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit and we will tell you the schedule and where to watch this new Grand Prix on television from tomorrow, October 8.

English Lewis hamilton, leads the drivers’ standings with just two points clear of the Dutchman Max verstappen. The rivalry is causing sparks to fly between the two riders and at the Turkish GP we will experience a new chapter in their particular history.

As for the Spanish, Carlos Sainz is seventh in the World Cup with a total of 112.5 points, while Fernando Alonso it ranks tenth with 58 points.

TURKEY GP F1 SCHEDULES

Free practice 1: 10.30-11.30

Free practice 2: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Free practice 3: 11.00 – 12.00

Classification: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Race: 2:00 p.m. (58 laps)

WHERE TO SEE THE TURKEY F1 GP ON TV?

This season, F1 can be seen on television through platforms such as DAZN or Movistar Plus. The Movistar Plus Formula 1 thematic channel has been renamed DAZN F1 and the DAZN1 and DAZN2 channels are enabled. In addition, you can follow all the live information about the Turkish GP on the website of SPORT.