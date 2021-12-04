12/04/2021 at 12:36 CET

The Formula 1 World Cup is fuming with two races to go and things are very even between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, and at the same time between Red Bull and Mercedes, in two struggles to be world champions for drivers and teams respectively.

It’s the turn of the Saudi Arabian GP and its fast circuit Jeddah Corniche, ‘rookie’ in F1 and although Verstappen could be world champion.

Hamilton, protagonist in the tight duels of 2007 and 2010 & mldr;

In recent times there have been several tight season ends. In 2007 Hamilton was the leader with two races to go, as on this occasion Verstappen, and had everything in his power to be champion, since he led by 12 and 17 points to Alonso and Raikkonen respectively. But Lewis went off the track in Shanghai and the Finn took the title.

In 2010, Alonso was the leader with 231 points ahead of Hamilton with 230 points, Webber with 222 and Vettel with 206. But two bad Ferrari races made it the German who took the jack to the water ending the dream of the Spanish and of English. Verstappen is well aware of this and does not want to lose his advantage like his colleagues.

Alonso is doing well with the new circuits & mldr;

He already showed it in Losail a fortnight ago when he astonished everyone by achieving a fifth position in the standings, which ended up being third after penalties to Verstappen and Bottas. But more astonishing was that he managed to finish third in a circuit that made his debut in Formula 1. In this case, his mastery at the wheel made up for the deficiencies of his car compared to that of the pilots in more advanced teams.

& mldr; and driving at night: Will he repeat the podium?

The race will be held at night, which will give more excitement if possible to a tight end of the championship. If there is a driver who adapts perfectly to those driving conditions when the sun has disappeared, it is Fernando Alonso. The Asturian accumulates experience in World Endurance events, especially in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans of which he is two-time champion and that may be the plus that balances the inequality between his car and that of his rivals, less accustomed to the time factor