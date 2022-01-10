01/10/2022

Act. At 11:44 CET

Daniel Guillén

The Nottingham Forest forward, Lewis grabban, became the villain of Arsenal in the FA Cup. With a goal late in the game, the historic British side knocked Mikel Arteta’s side out in the third round for the second time in the past three decades..

2011 – Lewis Grabban has scored his first FA Cup goal since December 2011 for Rotherham against Shrewsbury, just over 10 years ago. Poached. #EmiratesFACup – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 9, 2022

The Jamaican, who has worked throughout his sporting career in the lower divisions of British football, scored his first goal in the tournament since December 2011, when he did so for Rotherham versus Shrewsbury. He broke in 10 years later to bring down Arsenal.

The ex of Aston Villa, Norwich City or Bournemouth, among others, eliminated the Londoners in the third round for the second time in almost the last three decades: It was Nottingham Forest himself, in the 2017/18 season, who also got in the way of the FA Cup.

Carabao Cup and Premier League, the priorities

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal unexpectedly succumbed in the opener of 2022 to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup. With the elimination and no ticket for the European competitions, the gunners They are only still alive in Carabao Cup and Premier League.

Both competitions are a priority for the team and the club: finishing in the top four finishers and returning to the Champions League is an imperative need, while the cup tournament is presented as the great illusion. Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool is already waiting in the semi-finals and a London derby could be in the final as Chelsea and Tottenham round out the other side of the picture..