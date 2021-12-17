12/16/2021 at 23:07 CET

Real Madrid added another victory in the Euroleague by beating Armani Milan (73-75), in a game in which he had a twelve-point lead that he wasted and in which the thirteen triples scored by the Whites stood out, four of them scored by the Frenchman Fabien Causeur .

THOUSAND

RMA

AX Olimpia Milano (19 + 8 + 21 + 25)

Delaney (9), Daniels (3), Shields (18), Melli (6) and Hines (2) -the starting five- Sergio Rodríguez (10), Tarczewski, Ricci (6), Hall (6), Bentil (6) and Datome (7).

Real Madrid (18 + 17 + 20 + 20)

Williams-Goss (5), Causeur (17), Hanga (4), Poirier (3) and Tavares (5) – starting five – Juan Núñez, Randolph, Rudy Fernández (10), Llull (12), Yabusele (15) and Taylor.

Referees

Ilija Belosevic, Elias Koromila and Tomasz Trawicki.

Incidents

Mediolanum Forum in Milan. 7,500 spectators.

The Madrid team faced the game without its coach, Pablo Laso, and without the French Thomas heurtel, who tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago and did not travel to Milan to face Armani, who came to the event as third, tied with Olympiacos, after reacting with two wins to a previous streak of four losses.

The first quarter began with Real Madrid dominating, led by Chus Mateo, although without too many advantages, so it did not take long for the Italian team to equalize a score that was taken at the end of the first ten minutes by only one point.

In the second, two triples by Guerschon Yabusele and another two by Sergio Llull and Rudy Fernández allowed Real Madrid to take an income of eight points of advantage that left Armani doubtful, who was left without arguments to stop the attacks of the white players from outside the perimeter.

After the break, the Italian team improved their offensive facet, especially with the leading role of Giampaolo Ricci and Malcolm Delaney, who came to reduce the advantage to four points, although the difference did not lower the difference because the Real Madrid defense showed very solid, especially Walter Tavares, who finished with seven rebounds.

When it seemed that Real Madrid was having a worse time they appeared again Rudy Fernández and Sergio Llull for, with individual triples, to put land back in between reaching twelve points of difference, an advantage that they did not know how to take advantage of because Sergio Rodríguez and Shavon Shields prevented it by removing the seams from the Spanish team.

Such was the faith of the Italian team in their possibilities that the difference was reduced to only two points, leading to nervousness to Real Madrid, who ended up counting the tenths for the final whistle.