Univision Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción will speak about his participation in Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción will share an intimate interview with the HoyMismo.com team in a completely live broadcast on Facebook this coming Saturday, November 4 at 6:00 PM, Eastern Time.

Born in Cuba and residing in the state of Texas, De la Concepción stole the hearts of the Spanish-speaking audience after her participation in the 12th season of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

In the famous Univision reality show, the young Cuban managed to position herself as the first finalist of the twelfth season, where the Honduran Sirey Morán was the winner.

Since her audition for Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, Fabién de la Concepción positioned herself as one of the great favorites of the competition thanks to her spontaneous personality, which at all times became her best letter of introduction in each of the challenges of the competition.

Unlike some of her peers at NBL 2021, De la Concepción had previously had no experience in Spanish-speaking media in the United States.

The 26-year-old Cuban is a dental assistant by profession and has been living in the city of Houston in Texas since she emigrated to the United States in search of a better quality of life to support the rest of her relatives, who currently reside in Cuba.

Nuestra Belleza Latina represented the beginning of a highly successful career for Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción in the Spanish-speaking entertainment industry in the United States. Although it is true that the charismatic Cuban did not manage to take the crown, she achieved a much more valuable award: The affection of millions of Hispanics in the United States.

In a recent publication on his profile on Instagram, De la Concepción spoke about his participation in NBL 2021: “First of all I want to thank everyone who supported me in this adventure. It wasn’t easy, but I always felt the support. Thanks Cuba. Thanks to my family. Thanks to all the Latinos who identified with me. At the end of the day, that’s the only thing that matters. “

The Cuban continued by mentioning on the Instagram platform: “We are what we reflect on others, what others feel when they know us, listen to us or look us in the eye; we are what it feels like when we know how to fill our essence in a place, even if it is small (…) Thank you all for your unconditional support. I feel happy, very happy to have them in my life and that they feel identified with me. That satisfaction is the only crown that I wanted to receive and not on my head, but on my heart. I am proudly Cuban and Cuba will always go hand in hand with me ”.

Become a fan of our Nuestra Belleza Latina community on Facebook by clicking here to enjoy the exclusive interview with Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción on November 4 at 6:00 PM ET.