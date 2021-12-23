Univisión Fabien de la Concepcion had surgery

In a matter of weeks, Fabién de la Concepción went from being an ordinary young woman, with dreams and great aspirations, to becoming the second most beautiful woman in Nuestra Belleza Latina.

And although the beautiful Cuban did not win the crown of the Univisión reality show, she did know how to put thousands of viewers into her pocket, who became her loyal followers, who closely followed her steps, so this time the young woman did them a confession.

Fabién revealed that he decided to get an aesthetic touch-up on one part of his face and showed the results of his intervention.

The first finalist of the reality show decided to change the shape of her teeth and decided to use the so-called porcelain veneers or “veneers”, false pieces that cover the teeth to generate a broader and more striking smile.

Look at my new smile. What do you think? I can already laugh out loud, without fear and without fear, so if you are looking for excellence, comfort and naturalness in your new smile, there is no other place than this: CG Smile “, commented the queen on her Instagram, through from a video.

On the procedure, Fabién added:

“The last visit obviously included removing the temples, cleaning everything, starting to test, see if I liked them, how was the height, how was the bite, and then the doctor came and cemented them. It was all super fast. I didn’t feel any pain, they didn’t have to put me under anesthesia, so come here with us. “

Fabién boasted of the beautiful smile that specialists from the CGC Smile clinic made on her, who in turn declared themselves happy with the results, which were achieved in three appointments.

“Our beauty queen ✨ @ faby_laurencio94 finally got the smile of her dreams with our beautiful porcelain veneers in just three visits !!!”, mentioned the dentists on Instagram. “Here is the final chapter of the beautiful journey of ✨ 👸✨ @ faby_laurencio94, she is happier than words can say, and we are more than happy that she is part of the CG Smile family. 😁 Call us now and get the smile you deserve before the holiday season ends !! 🎄

In a recent interview with Now, which you can read here, the Cuban said she was determined to make her wish to shine in the media come true, and not rest until she achieved it.

“I remember that every time a challenge ended, the production told me: ‘How do you feel?’ And I replied: ‘Super good, I feel happy.’ Out of 10 I give myself 100 because they were things that I had never done, there is no better critic and self-critic than oneself “, said the beautiful Fabién. “The truth is that I felt very happy, I have to thank the production of Nuestra Belleza Latina very much, because it was the school that told me: ‘Hey, this is for you. Keep going because you still have a world to discover. ‘

