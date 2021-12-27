Univision Photos of Fabién de la Concepción as a model

In the blink of an eye, Fabién de la Concepción rose to fame, and not only has she grown accustomed to her popularity, after being the first finalist in the Nuestra Belleza Latina contest, but she has also brought out that queen and model that I had hidden.

And this time the beautiful Cuban left her loyal followers with their mouths open, after sharing a couple of photographs taken recently, in which she looked like a true goddess.

The photographs were initially shared by the photographer Leo Sánchez, and later by the Cuban, who took advantage of the snapshots to wish “Merry Christmas !!!!”.

In the photographs, Fabién can be seen reclining on a classic sofa, dressed in a striking black dress with transparencies and tulle, which managed to combine freshness with sensuality.

Likewise, Fabién posed sitting with a look that enchanted her fans, who did not stop commenting that the mini dress she wore made her look beautiful, but also spoke about the model attitude with which the young woman posed.

In a recent interview with Now, Fabién, with great humility, commented that for her this world of cameras, modeling and entertainment are totally new, but she assured that having as a goal to succeed on television, she made the most of her time at Nuestra Belleza Latina, and will continue to bring out his best version being his main criticism.

“For me it was like a pressure, but I liked it because it helped me to get ahead and it helped me to be better in the challenges. I remember that every time a challenge ended, the production told me: ‘How do you feel?’ And I replied: ‘Super good, I feel happy’. Out of 10 I give myself 100 because they were things that I had never done, there is no better critic and self-critic than oneself ”, commented the first finalist of Nuestra Belleza Latina. “The truth is that I felt very happy, I have to thank the Nuestra Belleza Latina production very much because it was the school that told me: ‘Hey, this is for you. Keep going, you still have a world to discover. ‘

