Univisión The photo of Fabién de la Concepción that impacted everyone

Only a couple of weeks have passed since the Cuban Fabién de la Concepción was about to make history in Nuestra Belleza Latina, where she was proclaimed as the first finalist.

And although the 26-year-old did not win the crown, which was won by the Honduran Sirey Morán, she has managed to take advantage of the fame she achieved on the Univisión reality show, and she does not stop surprising on social networks.

This time the beautiful queen impressed her more than 62 loyal Instagram followers, after sharing a beautiful photograph in which she wore light clothes as God brought her into the world.

In the striking image, the first runner-up of Nuestra Belleza Latina is seen staring at the camera, while covering her chest with one of her arms, and showing off her beautiful hair.

Fabién mentioned that the photo will not be the only one that will teach with that level of sensuality, but that he promised that it was only a snack.

“A preview of the session we had today with the beautiful @ faby_laurencio94 and the super makeup and hairstyle of @ herworldmakeupartistry. Expect them all very soon”, was the comment with which the Cuban accompanied her publication.

Not only did the photograph get almost 10,000 “likes” in just a few hours, but it also got all kinds of messages and comments from the queen’s fans, who praised her beauty and her talent for being in front of the cameras, such as the best models in the world.

“You are the best 🔥🔥🔥”, “Uff uff beautyaaa❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥”, “God, she is a top model”, “Sexy” and “How beautiful, I loved 😍 that photo 😍”, were some of the reactions that the photograph generated.

“Wow, what a beauty of photo and Fabi precious❤️”, “I love it as always”, “Fabi giving everything” and “LA RAPUNZEL🇨🇺”, added other followers of Fabién.

Recently, in an interview with Now, Fabién confessed that after the end of the competition, she felt blessed to know that she touched many hearts with her participation.

“I received many messages, the vast majority, from a person from Cuba, they were supporting me from Cuba, which is very difficult because it is very difficult to connect on social networks and the Internet from there. It gave me tremendous pride to represent that ray of light for a people that is going through difficult times, “said the Cuban, who added that the show represented only the first steps of the career she wants to do in the media.

“I love television, I love improvisation and I love driving. I’m not going to stop until I achieve that. Nuestra Belleza Latina was a school, some of us said it was the longest job interview of our lives and yes, it was. For me, personally, it was a tremendous challenge, because I had no experience in anything, “added Fabién.

