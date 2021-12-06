Univision Fabién de la Concepción, the Cuban who managed to steal the hearts of all Hispanics during her participation in Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción managed to position herself as the first finalist of the 12th season of the reality show Nuestra Belleza Latina.

The 26-year-old Cuban is a dental assistant by profession, but after her participation in NBL, she yearns to venture into the Spanish-speaking media in the United States.

De la Concepción was the only candidate of Cuban origin in the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, an achievement that she was able to materialize thanks to her spontaneous personality that managed to enchant both the viewers and the judges of the competition.

In an exclusive interview with the Now Right team, Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción spoke about what it meant for her to have come so far in a television competition as important as Nuestra Belleza Latina.

De la Concepción currently resides in the city of Houston, but will soon return to the city of Miami to participate in an event with two of her companions from Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021: Puerto Rican Melissa Alemán and Venezuelan Yelus Ballestas.

The young Cuban reaffirmed to the Right Now team that Nuestra Belleza Latina was the beginning of great projects in her professional life.

Enjoy the interview of Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción with Right Now

Question: You became an American citizen recently, I imagine it is a great achievement for you and your family. How you feel?

Fabién de la Concepción: “I am very happy, I had already done the citizenship interview before entering Nuestra Belleza Latina, so we take the separate oath after we do the interview, then all that process had stopped. I even had to reschedule the subject of the oath because I was inside the mansion and there was no way, it was one thing or another. I couldn’t leave the mansion to solve that kind of problem, but nothing, very happy. Once I got out, that was the first thing I did ”.

Question: You come out of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 as the first finalist, which is a very great achievement. How do you feel after you finish this project and do you have the possibility to read all those messages of support that were sent to you during the time you were in the mansion without access to social networks or mobile phones?

Fabién de la Concepción: “Yes, we were in the mansion inside a bubble, totally enclosed, we did not know about news or social networks. When I started Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, I only had 500 followers on Instagram, I did not know the reach that social networks could have. When I went out and I grabbed my phone, that was like a surprise … I even cried with emotion because I received such beautiful messages, I received so many messages of support that I have no words to explain the pride I felt.

I received many messages, the vast majority, from a person from Cuba, they were supporting me from Cuba, which is very difficult because it is very difficult to connect on social networks and the Internet issue from there. It gave me tremendous pride to represent that ray of light for a people that is going through difficult times, to bring them that entertainment that they have felt identified with a Cuban like me ”.

Question: After finishing and being the first finalist in Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, what step do you want to take at this point in your life, do you want to venture into the media and do you have a new project?

Fabién de la Concepción: “Yes of course. I love television, I love improvisation and I love driving. I’m not going to stop until I achieve that. Nuestra Belleza Latina was a school, some of us said it was the longest job interview of our lives and yes, it was. For me, personally, it was a tremendous challenge, because I had no experience in anything, but that was what I liked, that I was challenging myself all the time, and, to be competing with girls who already have a lot of experience in this field. , who have gone to beauty pageants, who have participated in reality shows or who have experience in the media.

For me it was like a pressure, but I liked it because it helped me to get ahead and it helped me to be better in the challenges. I remember that every time a challenge ended, the production told me: ‘How do you feel?’ And I replied: ‘Super good, I feel happy’. Out of 10 I give myself 100 because they were things that I had never done, there is no better critic and self-critic than oneself. The truth is that I felt very happy, I have to thank the Nuestra Belleza Latina production very much because it was the school that told me: ‘Hey, this is for you. Keep going, you still have a world to discover. ‘

Question: What is your relationship with Sirey Morán? There was a lot of speculation on social media about a possible tense situation between the two of you during the final gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

Fabién de la Concepción: “The truth is that not only with Sirey, with all the girls, I always got along very well, super well from the beginning. I remember that we talked and said: ‘We have to demonstrate in this season of Nuestra Belleza Latina something that was not demonstrated before.’ Previously Nuestra Belleza Latina was characterized by the fact that the girls fought or had arguments, problems or envy. We said: ‘We have to show that unity of the Latina woman and we have to show that we can flatter each other and we can stand up.’

I have a very good relationship with Sirey, with Lupita, with all the girls, and I think that is something that I owe to having been a scholarship in a school in Cuba, that was like Nuestra Belleza Latina, but three years, and not only with women, but also with men. So I have that gift of getting along with everyone, I don’t take anything personally, I didn’t have any problems with Sirey, I didn’t have any problems with any of them. I love them all, I think the most beautiful thing about this competition was those friendships that will remain forever, we keep talking and we call each other on the phone, we are like a family ”.

Question: Tell us about your upcoming event in Miami with Melissa Alemán and Yelus Ballestas.

Fabién de la Concepción: “On December 18 at 5:30 PM, we will be having a dance class with Yelus Ballestas, people who know Yelus know that she is an expert on the subject of seduction, dance, empowerment of the woman and to bring out that beautiful and sensual part, but at the same time as a flirtatious part of the woman that many times we do not know. I think it will be a very nice event, we will also be sharing with Melissa Alemán, who I adore with all my heart, so it will be like a class and we will have a ‘Meet & Greet’. You can find the link on my Instagram page, we’ll all see each other there ”.

