Will Univision Fabién de la Concepción win Nuestra Belleza Latina?

Fabién de la Concepción won one of the four passes for the grand finale of Nuestra Belleza Latina, and from now on she sounds like one of the great favorites to win.

And although there is still one more gala to know who will be the successor of Migbelis Castellanos, the beautiful Cuban assured that she has already won the crown.

The blonde spoke in a video shared by the Instagram account of Nuestra Belleza Latina, and there she confessed that whatever happens, having reached the final night, even if she occupies the last position of the gala, it is already a tremendous triumph and a crown for her.

Fabién defended that what makes her feel good the most is that she was never a woman in masks, but that she showed herself as she is from the beginning to the end of the show.

“I always set out from the beginning not to try to sell something that I am not, and I have always been honest with the public, because I have been public. I have said to vote for the one you want to see on television, “said the beautiful Cuban. “And here is the same Fabién from day 1; a little more makeup, better combed, better sitting, but the same… win or not, this is already a crown for me ”.

The Nuestra Belleza Latina finalist added that having been able to advance to the final gala fills her with great pride, because she never imagined being able to go so far in the show.

“To get this far, I didn’t know I was going to get this far, that I was going to reach the final, and having come this far, I think it is a gigantic honor for me,” said Fabién, who compared himself to a character from stories from fairies

“My time at Nuestra Belleza Latina has really been like the Cinderella story. I started without having any experience at all. I do not know if the judges have noticed, but I feel that I have grown as a person, that I have grown as a professional, and that in this world (of entertainment), maybe I can grow and sustain a career, “added the young woman.

Adal Ramones is delighted with the contestant and praised her histrionic and comedic qualities.

“I see Fabién as a very good comedian. He has charisma, that if he went out there, he could be on a comedy show, ”said the contest judge.

Daniella Álvarez joined in the praise, and said: “Fabién is unique. Her charisma, her being authentic, being so spontaneous, steals anyone’s heart ”.

Tell us if you think Fabién will be the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina.