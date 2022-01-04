Univision Fabién de la Concepción’s boyfriend deleted all the photos of her from his social networks: What happened?

We begin a new year with the emergence of a great question regarding the love life of the former participant of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, the talented and charismatic Fabién de la Concepción. Although it is true that the Cuban woman had a very stable love relationship with Pedro Rodríguez Hernández, also Cuban, everything seems to have come to an end.

Through the Instagram platform, Concepción fans were able to verify that Rodríguez deleted all the photographs with his famous girlfriend, whom he significantly supported during the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

After the mysterious deletion of the photographs on Rodríguez’s Instagram profile, many users have come to speculate that Fabién de la Concepción and her boyfriend ended the love relationship they had had for several years. However, neither of them has made a public statement about what happened.

The Right Now team was also able to verify that both Concepción and Pedro Rodríguez Hernández continue to follow each other on the Instagram platform. Likewise, the Cuban-born model keeps photographs in the company of Rodríguez that were published a few months ago on her profile.

This is what you need to know:

The last photograph together on Fabién de la Concepción’s Instagram profile was published in November

At the beginning of November and just before the end of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, Fabién de la Concepción thanked the NBL production team, through her profile on Instagram, for having surprised her with the visit of Pedro Rodríguez Hernández, to who she described as the great love of her life and thanked her for accompanying her in the most important moments of her life.

In a video published on the official Youtube channel of Nuestra Belleza Latina, you can see the moving moment in which La Concepción breaks down in tears when she is surprised on the runway of the competition with the presence of her beloved boyfriend, whom she does not She had been watching since she entered the NBL Beauty Mansion as an official candidate for Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

“The truth is that since we got here (to the United States), we had never been separated and for me this surprise means a lot, this is my whole family together… This is my dad, my mom, my boyfriend, my sister , my everything … He has been my support in everything, “said Fabién de la Concepción through tears when referring to her boyfriend on the stage of the Univision reality show.

Play

Fabién Laurencio is overflowing in tears when she sees her husband on the runway of Nuestra Belleza Latina The NBL production surprised the participant by bringing her husband Pedro to the stage. The Cuban could not help but be moved to tears when she saw her husband go out on the catwalk, with whom she has not been in contact for several weeks. # NBL2021 #NuestraBellezaLatina SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/ Visit the official site: NuestroBellezalatina.com Follow us: FB:… 2021-11-08T03: 52: 21Z

Fabién de la Concepción emigrated from his native Cuba to the United States without his family, so Pedro Rodríguez Hernández has always been his only relative in North American territory.

During his participation in the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, Fabién de la Concepción repeatedly referred to her boyfriend (Pedro Rodríguez Hernández) as his great support since he settled in the United States after leaving his native Cuba with a suitcase. full of dreams and with the purpose of achieving a better quality of life, both for herself and for her relatives on the island.

Concepción was very sincere on the Univision reality show by highlighting that Rodríguez Hernández has been more than a boyfriend, he has become that unconditional person who has been for her in the endless experiences that she has lived since she began her journey through the “ American dream”.

Today, nationalized as a US citizen and with a promising future in the Spanish-speaking media in the United States, Fabién de la Concepción continues to be grateful for all the support provided by Pedro Rodríguez Hernández, who also left his native Cuba in the same moment that she did.

window.addEventListener( 'load', function() { setTimeout( function() { s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s) }, 7000 ); } );

}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '136673921827814'); fbq('track', 'PageView');