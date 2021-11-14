Univision Fabién de la Concepción at NBL

With her authenticity and naturalness, Fabién de la Concepción has become one of the spoiled girls in the audience that follows Nuestra Belleza Latina, but the young woman showed that when speaking she still makes certain errors in diction and even in the use of verbs nonexistent.

The Nuestra Belleza Latina Instagram page shared a video of the beautiful Fabién talking about what it has meant for her to have reached the group of semifinalists of the competition, which formally began last September, and it was there that she committed a grammatical outburst .

The beautiful Cuban pronounced the word “haiga”, instead of “haya”, in a bad conjugation of the verb have, made many of her followers overlook, but that made those lovers of formal Spanish jump to notice the error of the queen, correcting her so that she does not say “haiga” and has a more consistent language.

So you can hear it yourself in this video with which we accompany the note, where you can clearly hear Fabién say “haiga”, when he recognizes and appreciates the support that the Cubans have given him in the middle of this contest.

The curious thing that shows that perhaps it was a mere dismissal, product of the nervousness of the young woman, was that in the first part of her answer she correctly used the word “beech”, but seconds later she finished off with a “haiga”, it rang in the ears of many.

Play

Haya or Haiga? Both exist in the dictionary and are used that way. We can see ourselves in the situation where we hear someone use the word “haiga” instead of “haya”. We may make the mistake, but we will explain the correct way to use these words. #NewsRCN | More news at: noticiasrcn.com Follow us on our social networks! Twitter: twitter.com/NoticiasRCN Facebook: facebook.com/NoticiasRCN/ Instagram: instagram.com/noticiasrcn/ More channels, more… 2019-09-13T20: 08: 12Z

“The truth is that I have advanced a lot and for me it represents a tremendous pride that my people of Cuba, with so many difficulties and so many limitations, supported me so much and me ‘haiga’ (sic) brought to this semifinal in this important program, “added the young woman.

Regarding the use of “haiga”, which is usually heard in many people, the Royal Academy of the Language, explains that as a verb it is an error and gives an explanation of the only colloquial use that is accepted, something that was not the case of the phrase of Fabién.

On the RAE page we find this query, which we share here, where the highest authority on language matters warns that “haiga” as a verb is an error.

Play

DON’T SAY HAIGA! – haiga o haya – verb haber – edutuber Let’s correct children and adults! ⬇️ I recommend other videos: ✅ NOMINAL SYNTAGM: youtube.com/watch?v=11wUd… ✅ PREPOSITIONAL SYNTAGM: youtube.com/watch?v=T4t-_… ✅ VERBAL SYNTAGM: youtube.com/watch?v=T3rug… ✅ ADJECTIVAL SYNTAGM: youtube.com/watch?v=HS0dh… ✅ ADVERBIAL SYNTAGM: youtube.com/watch?v=Ts3CF… And more spelling: ✅ DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A – AH – HA youtube.com/watch?v=wdz4M … ✅ DIFFERENCE BETWEEN E – EH – HE youtube.com/watch?v=YY-WS… ✅… 2021-03-25T17: 15: 12Z

“Is it correct to use” haiga “? It is noted on the aforementioned page, to which the RAE replied:” As a verb, it is appropriate to use there. “

However, the RAE added that “Yes it is valid, although it is hardly used today, the colloquial noun haiga, typical of Spain, which refers to the very large and ostentatious automobile, usually of North American origin.”

One explanation that some Fabién sympathizers use to defend their horror of verbal distress is that the young woman does not have much experience in media matters, where most likely they would have already corrected the error.

She even assured herself that she comes from zero in media matters.

“Getting here has meant an immense world for me. I arrived without experience of anything. I had never been in the media. I had not even done a ‘live’ in my life, “said the semifinalist.

Another detail that drew attention is why who recorded Fabién making the mistake, did not make him repeat the answer, so as not to make it look bad.

Tonight we will know if those kinds of errors when speaking, which perhaps the viewers do not see seriously, could take their toll on the girl and stop her desire to advance to the final gala and be crowned as Nuestra Belleza Latina.

Tell us what you think of Fabién’s mistake and that the Instagram page shared the video without helping the girl correct the outburst.