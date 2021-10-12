Univision Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción is one of the participants of NBL 2021.

During her talent test for the new season of NBL, the Cuban had to present a television commercial to promote a cereal in the company of Chef Yisus from the Univision show “Despierta América”.

Using the mischief that characterizes him, Chef Yisus added a pinch of spice to the participant’s cereal to force her to leave her comfort zone in order to make her presentation more dynamic in front of the judges.

Fabien Laurencio suffered when promoting a very 'hot' cereal in the company of Chef Yisus The Cuban had to present a commercial for a cereal in the company of the chef of Despierta América and, although she was surprised when she tried it and was almost speechless, no let the segment get out of hand

Daniella Álvarez, member of the NBL 2021 jury, praised Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción’s talent for television conduction.

“Clearly for me, yours is spontaneity. When you started with the prompter, I felt that as soon as you disconnected from this you began to be yourself and give us what we like about you. I really liked that you had a lot of interaction with Yisus, the other girls haven’t had it with Yisus. I really liked what you did, ”Álvarez pointed out.

Who is Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción?

Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción, a 26-year-old Cuban, is a dental assistant by profession and had not previously participated in any project related to the entertainment industry. Currently, the participant resides in Houston in the state of Texas.

The Cuban was the last participant to be selected to be part of the group of ten finalists for Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

De la Concepción was saved by the viewers’ vote after being put in danger of elimination during the second gala of the television competition.

Their relatives live in Cuba

In a promotional video for NBL 2021, Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción announced that her participation in the reality show has a very sentimental value because she wants to be crowned as the successor of Migbelis Castellanos to fill the Cuban people with pride and enthusiasm.

De la Concepción said that her relatives currently live in Cuba, so she is not alien to all the problems that are experienced in her country of origin.

Has a boyfriend

Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción is one of the ten participants of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 who entered the television competition with a very clear sentimental status.

De la Concepción maintains a consolidated love relationship with Pedry Rodríguez Hernández, a young Cuban who has shown her valuable support since she auditioned for the twelfth season of NBL.

“Love, I am super proud and happy to see you succeed in life, and make your dream come true. That catwalk was too small for you. Without a doubt, the best and most beautiful, there is no doubt that this crown is yours, my queen, ”said Rodríguez on his Instagram profile when referring to his girlfriend’s participation in NBL.

He put his career as a healthcare professional on hiatus

Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción put his career as a dental assistant on hiatus in order to move to the city of Miami and participate in the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

De la Concepción is a dental assistant at Katy Dental Arts, an exclusive dental clinic located in the city of Katy in Texas.

Currently, the Cuban participant is living in the Mansión de la Belleza de Nuestra Belleza Latina to fulfill her various commitments as an official candidate of the Univision competition. Television production is scheduled to end at the beginning of December.

He has raised his voice for the Cuban people

Like beauty queens like Greidys Gil, Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción has raised her voice for the Cuban people through digital platforms.

In a post on his Instagram profile, De la Concepción shared a photo calling for the freedom of Cuba.

Some viewers of Nuestra Belleza Latina reacted to the publication of the young Cuban: “You are a pride for all Cubans”, “You have a new fan”, “I wish you the best, go for that crown, be yourself and shine for all the Cubans”.