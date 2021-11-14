Univision Fabién de la Concepción will reach the final of Nuestra Belleza Latina?

Fabién de la Concepción achieved the support of the public and the Nuestra Belleza Latina jury throughout the competition, which led her to conquer one of the quotas of the group of six semifinalists, who will arrive this Sunday at the semifinal gala, with the illusion of advancing further in the contest, and being able to have a pass for the final gala.

The beautiful Cuban, who has known how to put viewers in the pocket with her authenticity, confessed what it causes her to know that she was able to advance to the peak of the Univisión reality show, and described her passage through the contest as a feat.

In an NBL Instagram video, the blonde highlighted her achievement, especially since unlike most semifinalists, she had never been in the world of entertainment, much less had she been in front of the cameras on a massive level.

“Getting here has meant an immense world for me. I arrived without experience of anything. I had never been in the media. I had not even done a ‘live’ in my life ”, Fabién de la Concepción commented with great humility, who added feeling very proud of what he has done, because he feels that he has had an enormous learning that will serve him for the rest of his life .

The contestant of Nuestra Belleza Latina, also wanted to highlight the pride she has in knowing that she has had a lot of support from her countrymen.

“The truth is that I have advanced a lot and for me it represents a tremendous pride that my people of Cuba, with so many difficulties and so many limitations, have supported me so much and ‘haiga’ me (sic) brought me to this semifinal in this important program,” he added. the young woman.

The semifinalist of the Univisión reality show, who tonight hopes to be named as one of the four finalists who will compete for the Nuestra Belleza Latina crown and an exclusive contract to work for one year with the largest Latin channel in the United States, took the opportunity to do a call to his fans in the remainder of the competition.

“I ask you to continue supporting me, and we are going to go very, very, very far,” said Fabién, who insisted on sending a beautiful message of affection and brotherhood to his native Cuba. “My support for the Cuban people will always, always, always be present. I am here for you and represent you until the end, it would be a pride for me ”.

The comments in favor of the queen, who has ensured that one of the things she enjoys the most about the show are the catwalks, did not take long to appear on the Instagram account of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

“Venezuela is with you our Cuban queen 😍😍😍❤️❤️”, “That crown 👑 I would like Cuba to win it, it is the only natural that comes from scratch. It seems to me that it was a new face for TV🙌 ”and Our beautiful queen, we are with you, you can do it. There is no other girl like you in the competition ”, were some of the comments that the beautiful young woman received.

Tell us if you see Fabién de la Concepción in the final.