10/13/2021 at 8:56 PM CEST

Midfielder Fabio Henrique Tavares “Fabinho”, starter with the Brazilian team to face Uruguay on Thursday for the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, on Wednesday refuted the criticism that Canarinha has been suffering and expressed his desire to improve the game.

“We want to win and convince. The numbers are very good and apart from the draw against Colombia we only have victories. We come with a good sequence and players arrive who can contribute, such as Raphinha and Antony, “Fabinho said at a virtual press conference from Manaus, where the match will be played.

Despite the good results, Brazil is still not convincing the press and fans.

Brazil, the only team that has participated in all editions of the World Cups, leads the qualifying rounds with 28 points and a victory against the Charruas, fourth with 16 points, would leave the Brazilians one step away from the mathematical classification for Qatar 2022.

However, Fabinho admitted that the 1-3 away win over Venezuela and Sunday’s draw against Colombia (0-0), also as visitors, “were two difficult games” and that they will now play in front of their public.

“Against Colombia we played well, mainly in the first half in which we had more opportunities. It is not easy to play in Barranquilla”, full.

It will be the first game with an audience for the Brazilian team since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, in February 2020, although capacity will be limited. The 10,000 tickets enabled for fans vaccinated against covid-19 have already been sold out.

At the individual level, Fabinho considered: “Against Colombia I think I played a good game alongside Fred and against Uruguay we are going to work under the tactic that they had in the last games, to know if I will be further behind or with more exit to play. at home”.

“Uruguay is fourth and it is a team that comes from a defeat and needs points, so I think it will be a good game. With Argentina they had a more defensive posture and played with three defenders,” said the English Liverpool player.

Canarinha will train in the evening hours and coach Tite will define in practice the starting line-up that will jump onto the field of the Arena da Amazonía stadium.