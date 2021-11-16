11/16/2021 at 7:14 PM CET

Carles Planas Bou

Last July Facebook and Instagram reported that would only allow advertisers to use age, gender and location to direct advertising to its users under 18 years of age. However, an investigation published on Tuesday reveals that the giant of social networks keep tracking teens.

With what was announced this summer, the platform seemed to limit the scope of “surveillance advertising & rdquor; on adolescents, a long claim from different organizations that denounced the exposure of minors to the toxicity of the social network. The study, prepared by the NGOs Fairplay, Global Action and Reset Australia, points out that both Facebook and Instagram continue to track them. In an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta – the new name of the parent company – 44 activist groups have denounced that “the vast amount of data it collects on children continues to be used to determine which ones are most likely to be vulnerable to a certain ad& rdquor ;.

Although companies that use both platforms to advertise are more limited than before, Facebook and Instagram continue to use all that data from minors to feed their algorithm, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system that uses that personal information to create profiles of your users, predict their behavior and modify it. “They can collect data from other browser tabs and from the pages kids open and harvest information like the buttons they click, the terms they search, or the products they buy & rdquor ;, he explains.

Advertising and toxicity

The Facebook empire is based on advertising, which involves up to a 85% of your income (about $ 84.2 billion in 2020). That business works through the huge amount of data it collects from its users. Thus, advertisers pay to be able to send personalized advertising to potential customers or voters with a precision that has never existed before. But this juicy business grows at the cost of privacy and poses a danger to people’s autonomy, as multiple experts have denounced.

This investigation comes two months after internal documents leaked by the engineer Frances Haugen uncovered that, especially Instagram, encourages the insecurity of young women with their bodies, amplifies content of eating disorders such as bulimia and accentuates anxiety and depression in adolescents. Facebook knew about it and still didn’t respond to the huge problem.