In the last weeks, Facebook is dealing with its own nightmare before Christmas: a concatenation of leaked documents, accusations that the firm hides information from the public, that it manipulates users against their own security and in favor of mere economic benefits … A perfect storm that threatens to turn into a reputational crisis with endless consequences, none of them positive.

Go ahead, the circumstances that Mark Zuckerberg and his are experiencing are not new for a technology multinational. For one reason or another, each decade is a company that appears in the spotlight. In the 90s, it was Microsoft that was considered the exemplification of all the evils in the universe. Google would take over from this position of ‘dubious honor’ in the 2000s. And now, Facebook is making headlines and headlines because of its scandals, rather than because of its enormous advances in global connectivity and, yes, because of its well-publicized commitment to the multiverse. .

At this point, Facebook could be willing to give everything to clear its name, rid itself of any suspicions and leave the past behind. Even to the point of erasing its own denomination as a group, in order to disseminate criticism and away from its more booming commercial brands such as Instagram, WhatsApp or Oculus.

This is stated by the portal The Verge, which anticipates this “imminent” strategic move by Facebook, they say. A step forward that could even anticipate the important event on October 28, the Connect, one of the main innovation events of this company. How critical this moment is is something that, only when this news is confirmed, will we be able to appreciate.

For the moment what we can say is that, again, Facebook is not the first to resort to erasing its corporate essence, its own name, to be able to continue without a storm of social pressures and vicious circles in terms of marketing.

In the technology industry itself we find good examples of this: Google, in 2015, decided to reorganize its businesses under an umbrella called Alphabet. The official position is that this new structure would serve to value its different areas of activity beyond the advertising concentrated by the Google-Youtube duo. But, at a time when the search engine was beset by monopoly lawsuits and abuse of dominance in many markets, that corporate branding and image of a segregated group of separate companies It seemed like a very good idea to avoid more suspicions than they should.

Different was the case of the current Accenture, since this time it was chance and the right moment that prevented a reputational crisis thanks to the name change. Let us remember that, until 2000, the consulting colossus that we know today was called Andersen Consulting. But the disputes with the then powerful financial division of the Andersen group forced our protagonists to adopt a new brand: Accenture. A hasty and difficult ‘renaming’, given the enormous reputational value of Andersen … until the scandal of energy company Enron broke out and the good name of its auditor (yes, Andersen) was in tatters. As we say, by chance or by destiny, Accenture avoided the indirect consequences of this crisis thanks to its name change.

Speaking of energy companies, these are the true experts in giving themselves a new identity when they seek to forget their roots in businesses such as oil, ‘bad press’ in the midst of climate change and with the SDGs as the Bible of Western society. There are many cases in this sector, but let us just remember the transformations of BP (former British Petroleum that, since the beginning of the century has adopted the name of Beyond Petroleum -beyond oil-) or that of the Norwegian state company Statoil, called Equinor since 2018 to erase any allusion to crude oil.

Be that as it may, and mediate the study of a hundred or a thousand advertising agencies, the truth is that in none of the previous examples has it been possible to forget the past of those firms. Perhaps as a long-term strategy, repositioning the company on a scale of values ​​that transcends the mere change of letters, it may make sense.. But if what Facebook is looking for is a patch to the criticism in the short term, it does not seem that it will achieve success in its endeavor. We will see the depth of the changes that Zuckerberg wants to undertake in his company, successful and controversial alike almost from the very day of his birth.

