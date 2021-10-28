Mark Zuckerberg He announced it a few minutes ago at the Facebook Connect 2021 conference. Facebook changes its name to Meta, and focuses on a new goal: change social media for the metaverse.

It should be clarified that change the company name, not the name of the social network Facebook, which will remain.

Conventional social networks are already overexploited. It is getting harder and harder to monetize them, and Facebook’s reputation is in tatters. It’s time to start from scratch by creating a new universe to monetize: welcome to the metaverse.

They may be asking you What is the metaverse?

Well basically, a new layer of augmented or virtual reality painted over the real world. In the metaverse there are no limits or barriers: you can walk down the street and watch a life-size dinosaur fly, or stop to chat with the avatar of a Japanese man who is in his house in Tokyo.

Or also, while in the real world you are seeing an empty sidewalk, in the metaverse on that sidewalk there is a Zara virtual store that gives you a garment for your virtual avatar, if you buy a real garment for yourself. And this is where Facebook wants to go …

This augmented reality layer of the metaverse is still empty, and you can earn a lot of money filling it. You can sell the Puerta del Sol or the Sagrada Familia in the metaverse, as an NFT, and turn them into a concert hall or a nightclub.

The Oculus Quest 2 are almost like a new console, an autonomous virtual reality platform that does not need a PC to function and that allows us to enjoy games with great audiovisual quality.

You can sell garments, clothes, objects or vehicles for our avatar and our virtual house, and interact with people from all over the world who inhabit this metaverse.

It’s something we’ve already seen fleetingly in thousands of online universes, from Minecraft to The Sims, but taken to a new level: that of presence, immersion, and the true sense of the universe.

Until now we only looked at one screen. In the metaverse we are inside, thanks to the magic of virtual and augmented reality.

There will be thousands of applications and services, but the key is that cWhatever we do in the metaverse, it will be reflected in all those apps or services.

If we buy a virtual guitar to play a music game, we can also use that guitar in a fighting game, or give a concert to friends in a video call. Lingering objects that will be kept in your permanent inventory … as long as you use a Facebook account … sorry, Meta.

The presence, immersion in the metaverse, it will be achieved with some augmented reality glasses like those already presented with Ray-Ban, or with some virtual reality glasses like the Oculus Quest 2. Mobile phones, for Meta, are already an outdated object that does not serve their purposes.

In Facebook Connect 2021 Meta has presented the technologies that will make it a reality, making it clear that are for in 5 or 10 years. The metaverse is not built in 7 days.

We have seen avatars that are exact replicas of us, and that thanks to the eye-tracking glasses they clone our gestures.

Full hand tracking, which allows you to touch, grasp and manipulate virtual objects as if they were real.

Real-time video of a person embedded in a real scene in video calls, games or concerts …

A true parallel universe in which to live a virtual life, but that to this day does not yet exist. A metaverse that is based on a pillar that, in my opinion, is a utopia: requires everyone to wear glasses. On the street, at home, at work, 24 hours a day.

But it’s something that Goal believe, because is investing billions of dollars.

On a more tangible level, a new virtual reality game has also been announced for Oculus Quest 2 (Analysis), such as Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, and Horizon worlds, a virtual social network that is an appetizer of the metaverse:

They have also confirmed new glasses for next year, called Project Cambria, which already leaked a few weeks ago.

They have not given much data. Only that you will use new pancake lenses that the limited fresnel lenses leave behind, and that the pass-through, the possibility of seeing the real world without removing your glasses, will be in color instead of black and white.

Also have a much smaller form factor, they are lighter and more comfortable. Here you can see them:

With Meta and the Metaverse, Facebook has taken a real leap into the void.

It is a firm bet of the company, as it shows that 100% of the conference has been dedicated to him, and Mark Zuckerberg himself has been the master of ceremonies, for two hours.

At the moment it seems to us something that is still quite distant and utopian, but perhaps Meta is capable of seeing something that, for now, we, who live in the real world, find it difficult to visualize …