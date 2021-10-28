10/28/2021

On at 22:01 CEST

Carles Planas Bou

Goal. That will be the new name of Facebook, but not from the social network, but from the company parent company that also owns other platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger.

This was announced this Thursday by the CEO and founder of the social giant, Mark Zuckerberg, in a long-awaited presentation in which he has certified the company’s commitment to the called Metaverse. Facebook has been working on virtual reality research and development for years to create something like a parallel universe to which we connect as if it were a video game.

Facebook began in 2014 its commitment to this new digital world – which its promoters intend to turn into the future of the Internet – when it bought the virtual reality company Oculus for $ 2 billion. “Over time, I hope we are known as a Metaverse company“Zuckerberg explained. The development of that futuristic vision could change the course of Silicon Valley in the next decade.

Here’s our first sneak peek at Facebook’s so called metaverse, a virtual place where you can hang out with friends and so much more. pic.twitter.com/Ld5AY0WIz3 – Nathie (@NathieVR) October 28, 2021

The name change is accompanied by a new logo in the form of an infinity symbol, as the Metaverse pretends to be. This announcement is not accidental. Facebook is immersed in one of the worst crises in its history after the ex-engineer of the platform Frances Haugen leaked to the ‘Wall Street Journal’ hundreds of internal documents that prove the toxicity of Zuckerberg’s social empire. These revelations include that Instagram accentuates the depression and discomfort of adolescents with their body, that the Facebook algorithm rewards the most inflammatory and controversial content, that criminal groups use the social network to spread their ideas and that for years its directive allowed celebrities violated their content policies.

The Facebook of the future

However, the name change also highlights Facebook’s commitment to a future that goes beyond social networks. In 2015, Google already did the same and renamed Alphabet the umbrella company that owns the famous search engine but also other divisions such as YouTube. To make that bet clear, Zuckerberg has presented a battery of novelties that include Facebook Horizon, a multiplayer space where users can live a parallel life with their avatars, as happened with the video game ‘Second Life’.

Zuckerberg has also announced Horizon Workrooms, a virtual conferencing product that aims to become the future of more interconnected and realistic teleworking, or that Oculus Quest 2, the virtual reality glasses developed by the company, is working on a new version of the famous video game ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’.

Inviting your friends to meet up on Oculus just got easier with new @messenger calling. Now you can stay in VR and call your friends across all their devices. #FBConnect pic.twitter.com/Ldb565XSs2 – Oculus (@oculus) October 28, 2021

The Metaverse it is more an idea under construction than something concrete. It’s like thinking about today’s smartphones when we were still using a Nokia 3310. That means that, despite sounding science fiction, it may have the potential to become a transformative innovation. A Bloomberg study has calculated that this virtual reality could generate a business of up to $ 800 billion in 2024. The rise of the world of videogames, in which a powerful digital economy has already emerged, is proof of this. And Facebook goes for it all. Zuckerberg has explained that he expects that in the next decade more than 1 billion users will make the leap to the Metaverse. There are not a few who distrust that it is a company so noted for privacy violations as the now renamed Meta who manages what may be the ecosystem of the future.