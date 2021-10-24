Related news

Facebook’s smart speakers with screen and cameras will receive in the coming months a function to give more parental control over the content their children watch through these devices. After several criticisms, the company has decided to work on that parental control for Watch Together or Ver Juntos.

Facebook Portal speakers allow you to view programs, music videos and all kinds of content online and share it in real time with family and friends from a distance. However, this very popular tool during quarantine, cannot be deactivated if parents want to protect their children from internet content.

Facebook is especially sensitive right now with the protection of minors and security, especially after being accused of creating harmful social networks for minors. Hence, it has confirmed that it is working on a solution for this bug in Portal, which it will deploy in December.

Parental control

The absence of a setting to block the View Together feature on Facebook Portal devices is mentioned in a BuzzFeed News article. This is a problem for parents who see how they cannot control the content that their children access on the screen.

Facebook has realized the problem, as they have announced. And it already works in a solution that allows parents to block the access of minors to this screen sharing function. According to the company, the solution will arrive in a few months

Facebook Portal + Facebook Omicrono

For now, with Household Mode all family members can use the Portal device at home. Although the View Together feature remains hidden, appears when a video call starts to allow content sharing.

In this way, it is possible to watch an internet video, a video clip or any other content while the video call is running. It is an option with which share the experience with people who are far away, something that during the isolation caused by the pandemic has been very useful.

However, some parents may feel uneasy knowing that their little ones can access this feature without the parental supervision that applies on most platforms. This is expressed in the BuzzFeed News report answered on Twitter by Andrew Bosworth, vice president of Facebook Reality Labs.

All Portal devices are for families to use together and not designed for kids to be used without parental supervision. That said, ask and you shall receive, we are rolling out the ability to turn off Watch Together in calls via Household Mode in December. – Boz (@boztank) October 19, 2021

Bosworth says the company is working on a solution. “All Portal devices are for families to use together and are not designed for children to use without parental supervision,” he says. The ability to disable View Together in Home Mode will be ready for december.

Security issues

At the time, when Facebook introduced the first Portal, its decision to integrate a camera into the device was also highly questioned. To reassure consumers, the social media giant decided to put physical mechanisms in place to cover the cameras when you want privacy and a button to block the microphone, something that other smart speakers from other brands also bring.

Until then, few companies had given importance to the use of these speakers as tools for making video calls. The pandemic in 2020 has changed this perspective and made telematic meetings a recurring option.

However, Facebook is once again in the eye of the hurricane following recent remarks by Frances Haugen, Facebook’s former product manager. Before the United States Congress, he has accused the social network of be toxic to minors and undermine democracy on their platforms to get more economic revenue.

This latest scandal has caused Facebook to cancel the launch of a children’s version of Instagram. Facebook has denied these accusations, but it seems more pending to correct certain security and child protection flaws currently.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you