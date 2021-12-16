

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder in the Parkland, Florida massacre, while Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty of the deaths of four people in an accident in Denver, Colorado.

A publication that has gone viral on Facebook compares the case of Nikolas Cruz, who declared himself cUlpable of Killing 17 Students at Parkland High School, in Florida, and that of Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, the trucker sentenced to 110 years in jail this week for an accident in 2019 that left four dead in Denver, Colorado.

The December 14 entry that has been shared more than 19,000 times on the social network seeks to highlight what many consider the unfair application of the law.

The main approach of Lachytoo Calvo Cimino’s publication is that while the sentence against Cruz has not yet been decided for the shooting that also left 17 other people injured on February 14, 2018, in the case of the Cuban due to the events of April 2019 A sentence equivalent to life imprisonment has already been imposed.

In the opinion of the person who uploaded the content, the decision against Hispanics is disproportionate and “racist.”

“On the Left we have Nikolas Cruz, a murderer who killed 17 students at his school in Florida and injured 14 others in 2018 and has not yet been given a #sentence! On the right we have Rogel Lazaro Aguilera, a boy who had an accident while he was working while driving as a truck driver and unfortunately caused the death of 4 people in 2019 and has already been sentenced to 110 years in prison. Now here is the difference, one is American and the other is Cuban, they realize the injustice and racism that is in this country

and how are the laws.! From one to the other there is a lot of difference: a murderer and a working boy, the American wanted to kill his school friends, the Cuban took the food in his truck to the stores so that thousands of Latin Americans etc. from this country could eat. This hurts and breaks the soul 110 years. Justice and Injustice.! This is the Link so that you can help with your signature. Thank you ”(sic).

Link leads to a signature campaign on Change.org calling for commutation of sentence Under considerations that range from the absence of criminal history or traffic violations of the convict prior to the accident, as well as the unintentional nature of the crime committed.

The network campaign also states that the trucking company for which the 26-year-old worked must answer for the case.

“The trucking company has had several inspections since 2017 with several violations for mechanical problems. There are many things that Rogel could have done to avoid the courts, but he took responsibility, showed his face and apologized several times to the families of the victims. Some of the families even offered their forgiveness, ”reads the application on Change.org.

The judge determined on Monday that Aguilera must serve consecutive sentences for each of the charges of which he was convicted, a decision considerably extended the prison time of the convict, who otherwise would only have been in jail for a maximum 48 years old, according to the . agency.

On October 15, a jury found Aguilera, 25, born in Surgidero de Batabano (Cuba) guilty of 27 charges. The charges included four of vehicular manslaughter in the deaths of Doyle Harrison, William Bailey, Miguel Ángel Lamas Arellano and Stanley Politano when Aguilera, while driving on Interstate 70, lost control of the truck in which he was transporting wood.

In the case of Cruz, accused of completely different crimes than those of the Hispanic, he faces life imprisonment or the death penalty after pleading guilty last October to 17 counts of premeditated murder and the same amount for attempted murder.

Although the intention is for the Prosecutor’s Office to rule out requesting the death penalty against the young man, this has not yet been determined.

