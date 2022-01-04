

Facebook clarified that deleting the account for that fact “is beyond the scope” of its policies.

Meta, the company that owns Facebook reported Monday that it removed a post by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a day after Twitter announced the permanent suspension of the Republican leader’s personal account for spreading false information about the covid-19 pandemic.

“A publication violated our policies and we have removed it,” said a Meta spokesperson in a statement quoted by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

It clarified, however, that deleting the account for that fact “is beyond the scope” of its policies.

Greene, who is a Republican Representative in the House of Representatives from Georgia and one of the most controversial figures in the US Congress, published what happened on social networks Telegram and Gettr.

“Facebok has joined Twitter to censor me“Complained the legislator, who said she represents the voices and values ​​of more than 700,000 US citizens who” pay taxes “and who defend their freedoms and the Constitution.

The congresswoman accompanied a post on Gettr with an image in which a message appears informing her that she will not be able to post or comment on Facebook for 24 hours, due to a post that goes against disinformation rules.

For its part, Twitter did not specify on Sunday what content had been disseminated by Taylor Greene that had caused the definitive cancellation of the account.

In August, the legislator had been warned with a temporary suspension of seven days after she published a message in which she assured that the vaccines are “failing” and that “they do not reduce the spread of the virus.”

The United States is the country in the world hardest hit by the pandemic, with more than 820,000 deaths from covid-19, and is experiencing a resurgence of cases after the appearance of the omicron variant.

