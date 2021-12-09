Facebook (Meta) only admitted companies with 3 types of licenses, now they raise it to 27, and those issued by the CNMV are not among them. They assure that they take this step “because the cryptocurrency landscape has continued to mature and stabilize in recent years, and government regulations have been established that have stipulated clearer rules for the industry.”

Facebook has updated its ‘advertising policies’ and, specifically, the section dedicated to ‘cryptocurrency services and products’. From now on, the renowned tech giant Meta will be much more lax in its restrictions on cryptocurrency ads.

Previously, only companies with 3 specific licenses could run ads for digital currencies. With the modernization, there will be 27 licenses accepted, although, among them –as can be seen in the new list– there are not those granted by the Spanish regulatory body: the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

“A more equitable and transparent policy”

On Facebook they explain that they open their hand “because the cryptocurrency landscape has continued to mature and stabilize in recent years, and government regulations have been established that have stipulated clearer rules for the industry.”

These changes, they argue, “will help make our policy in this space more equitable and transparent” and will also help “more advertisers, including small businesses, to increase their audience and reach more potential customers.”

What companies will be able to advertise cryptocurrencies on Facebook?

For advertise digital currencies on the Mark Zuckerberg network Written permission will still be required, which must be requested by all of these companies:

Platforms, software applications or cryptocurrency exchanges. Examples include, but are not limited to, spot trading, margin trading, futures trading, or other trading instruments that involve cryptocurrency assets. Platforms, software applications or products that offer cryptocurrency loans and loans. Cryptocurrency wallets that also allow people to buy, sell, trade, or stake their tokens. Hardware and software for cryptocurrency mining.

The CNMV license is not accepted

In the list of 27 licenses allowed by Meta to advertise cryptocurrencies those issued by the CNMV are not found.

From the regulatory body, to questions from Business Insider Spain, they limit themselves to saying that “there is no regulation on cryptocurrencies” and that, therefore, the CNMV does not have powers in this regard.

As for advertising, they explain that they are finalizing “the drafting of a circular that will regulate the advertising of crypto assets according to the Government’s mandate.” At this time, they detail, “they are awaiting a report from the Council of State.”

Currently, this Commission, as indicated in the document ‘Questions and answers on the regulations of IIC, ECR and other closed collective investment vehicles’ – updated on May 7, 2021 -, allows that, if Investment Institutions Collective (IIC), which are sicavs or investment funds, are harmonized or UCITS (Undertakings for the Collective Investment of Transferable Securities) can have exposure to cryptocurrencies through financial instruments whose profitability is linked to such currencies, which do not include an embedded derivative (ETC, ETN and any so-called “Delta one” instrument).

Said instruments, they report, “would be suitable as long as they have daily trading, in which the market price is determined from sale and purchase operations carried out by third parties (since in this case it would not be necessary to perform a” lookthrough “of the instrument)” .

Regarding the QuasiUCITS (sicavs or non-harmonized investment funds), in addition to all of the above, they may invest within the freely available coefficient in Spanish or similar foreign IICILs, (and derivatives on these institutions), or in other non-UCITS IICs that have exposure to cryptocurrencies.

Finally, Free Investment IICs could also have exposure to cryptocurrencies through derivatives, given there is no limitation on the underlying, and provided that the settlement of the derivative does not involve the delivery of the cryptocurrency, although these IICs can only be traded among professional investors.

The CNMV’s ‘gray list’ is full of cryptocurrency companies

The CNMV has already amply demonstrated its misgivings about cryptocurrencies. In a statement issued jointly with the Bank of Spain in February 2021, it warned of the high risk of this type of investment, mainly due to its “extreme volatility, complexity and lack of transparency”.

In the same text they recognized that “crypto assets, including cryptocurrencies and the technology that supports them can be elements that revitalize and modernize the financial system in the coming years”, But to assess its validity as an investment alternative, they stressed, the risks involved must be taken into account.

It has recently been known that of the 87 companies that make up the CNMV’s ‘gray list’, more than 50 are dedicated to operating with cryptocurrencies.

In this list, they specify in the Commission, it is “reported entities that do not have any type of authorization or are registered for any purpose in the CNMV and that they could be carrying out some type of fundraising activity or providing some service of a financial nature.

The list is not exhaustive and is derived mainly from search and analysis exercises on the internet and social networks. The inclusion in the list does not imply any pronouncement on the conformity or not with the current regulations of the possible activity of the corresponding entities ”.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Óscar F. Civieta.