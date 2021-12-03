Related news

Facebook has been the front page of all the media both in Spain and in the rest of the world in recent years due to numerous scandals related to politics. Now he could face another one, since according to a CNN report, the social network could have been selling anti-vaccine product ads on your platform.

More specifically, Facebook would have sold merchandising ads with very serious anti-vaccine messages, which compared the United States vaccination campaign against COVID-19 with Nazi Germany in 1941. These messages compared vaccines to the Jewish Holocaust, calling them ‘poison’.

The messages on the shirts contained not only anti-vaccine allusions, but direct comparisons with Hitler’s Germany, and directly attacking the United States Government by comparing them to the dictator’s executive that led the country to World War II.

Anti-vaccine messages

According to CNN, Facebook would have won more than $ 280,000 since last May with the sale of these ads to Facebook pages known as Next Level Goods or Ride the Red Wave. A news that jumps just shortly after Meta announced that it would ban anti-vaccine ads on its main social network.

These pages, according to CNN, have very little impact (about 10,000 followers in the case of Ride the Red Wave and less than 7,000 likes in Next Level Goods). The problem is that by paying Facebook advertising, these users can greatly expand their reach.

And the figures are dizzying; Next Level Goods, for example, would have spent more than $ 500,000 in ads on the platform since 2019, always promoting anti-vaccine merchandising. In total, Facebook would have pocketed up to $ 780,000 from these movements.

The messages are very varied. One of them describes vaccines as ‘poison’: “Proudly not poisoned.” Another read: “Make hanged traitors great again,” clearly alluding to the slogan Donald Trump used in his campaign, his famous Make America Great Again. One of the most serious goes like this: “I am from the United States, but I currently live in Germany in 1941.”

Facebook has responded

A company spokesperson has explained that all these advertisements, including those from Nazi Germany and the one comparing vaccines to the Holocaust go against vaccine misinformation policies that Facebook has been implementing since the start of the pandemic. Not only that; Facebook has announced publicly on several occasions its intention to eradicate this type of content due to the problem it poses.

On the other hand, Facebook has admitted that its moderation system has a more moderate touch for ads on pages that base their content on purely commercial issues, such as those that sell merchandise.

All this information comes at a very sensitive time for Facebook. In October the company, now called Meta, suffered a huge global crash that left its services unusable for hours. That same week, a former Facebook employee revealed to the United States Congress how the company intentionally favored disinformation and polarization for financial gain.

