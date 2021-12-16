

Meta assured that he alerted all those people that he suspected they were being under surveillance.

The social network Facebook has alerted about 50,000 users in more than a hundred countries that could be subject to surveillance by “cybermercenaries” They work for both government agencies and businesses.

According to Meta, these companies or individuals it describes as “cybermercenaries ”officially offer their services against“ criminals and terrorists ”; however, Meta assures, “our months-long investigation concluded that the attacks are in fact indiscriminate and include journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, relatives of opponents and human rights activists,” he stresses.

Meta points out that they have deactivated seven surveillance companies that were monitoring people in more than 100 countries, deleted 1,500 accounts and shared their findings with security researchers, other platforms and policy makers.

The providers of these services are in China, Israel, Indicia and North MacedoniaAccording to Meta, which explains that the monitoring process is divided into three phases, one for recognition, another for contact, and a third for exploitation.

However, Meta warns that “the entities behind these surveillance operations are persistent” and hopes that they will continue to improve their tactics.

“We will continue to share our findings when possible so that people are aware of the threats we are seeing and can take steps to strengthen the security of their accounts,” concludes Facebook, which has been repeatedly criticized for its security flaws.

