Goodbye Facebook: now called Meta 0:56

(CNN Spanish) – Mark Zuckerberg reported Thursday that Facebook, the company he founded, will now be called Meta. This does not mean, as reported by the technology mogul, that Facebook will disappear, but that Facebook will become another service within the company’s subsidiaries, such as Instagram and WhatsApp, for example.

The rebrand comes just as Facebook faces what it calls “government investigations” into documents leaked by a whistleblower, as well as growing scrutiny of the practices and their profits.

At the time of showing what Meta represents for the future, Zuckerberg exhibited his vision of what he calls the “metaverse”, which according to him is the next frontier. One of the videos in which the new brand showcased had a floating screen that, with the speed of a virus, turned into meme meat. A free canvas available for people to get creative.

This is how they reacted on the networks to the announcement of Meta.

You made it this far. Now look at the “metaverse” that Facebook intends to create:

Find out what the metaverse is, what comes on Facebook 1:46