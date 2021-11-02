Related news

Meta, a company formerly known as Facebook and which recently presented its metaverse, has announced that in the coming weeks will close the facial recognition system of the popular social network, one of the most used in Spain. A tool that was introduced in December 2010 and that is capable of identifying users in photos and videos.

A closure that also implies the deletion of facial scan data of more than 1 billion users. Due to growing social concerns about the use of this technology and user privacy, Jerome Pesenti, vice president of artificial intelligence (AI) at Meta, has been commissioned to deliver this news through the company’s official blog.

“Regulators are still in the process of providing a clear set of rules governing their use. Amid this constant uncertainty, we believe it is appropriate to limit the use of facial recognition to a reduced set of cases in our products, “explained Jerome Pesenti.

A “powerful” tool

In the statement, the manager explains that “the people who have opted for our facial recognition configuration they will no longer be automatically recognized in photos and videos“The company has also indicated that more than a third of active Facebook users have chosen to use this technology and that the closure of this tool will be implemented globally, expected to be complete in December.

The executive has also added that the automatic alternative text tool, which uses advanced artificial intelligence to create image descriptions for the visually impaired and uses facial recognition to tell them when they are in an image, will no longer include the names of recognized people in photos after the closure of this technology.

The option to be automatically notified when photos or videos posted by others appear and the recommendations on who to tag in the photos also work with the facial recognition system that is closing. Looking to the future, the company sees such technology as “a powerful tool” for situations where, for example, people need to verify that they really are or to prevent fraud or identity theft. Meta will continue to work on these technologies and will involve external experts.

More changes

In the statement, the company has indicated that the closure of the technology will imply a series of changes that go beyond the fact that it will not be automatically recognized if people’s faces appear in photos or videos. Users will now not be able to activate this feature, which will also affect the automatic alternative text (AAT) Used for descriptions of images for the blind or visually impaired.

After the change, the AAT system will be able to recognize how many people are in a photo, but will no longer attempt to identify who is using facial recognition. Finally, those users who have opted for the facial recognition configuration, the company will eliminate the template used to identify them.

It may interest you…

Follow the topics that interest you