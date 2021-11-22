11/22/2021

On at 16:01 CET

Maria Dotor

Mothers and fathers are very concerned that our children are not eating properly and that this can lead to significant nutritional deficiencies, which causes us to resort to all kinds of techniques to achieve this. When the technique of the little plane and the like do not work for us, in many homes they resort to blackmail, rewards and punishments. The first thing you should know is that these techniques, although they may work in the short term, in the long run have very negative consequences in the relationship that our children establish with food. The second thing is that there is another more respectful way of dealing with the ‘meal time’ with our children: positive discipline.

How to face difficult meals from positive discipline

Food can turn into a horrible moment: screaming on our part (to get them to eat what’s on the plate) and tantrums and crying for theirs (for not wanting to eat it). So that this does not happen, mothers and fathers must face this moment from another perspective. It is in our power to change this dynamic. For this we suggest that you put into practice 7 tips:

1. do an empathy exercise

The first thing we have to do is do an exercise in empathy, put ourselves in the shoes of our children, try to understand why they do not want to eat. It may be because you don’t like that food. In that case, we can try other ways to prepare it. Even resorting to play by drawing pictures of faces with food. And, above all, accept that we do not like all the food that is available, and that nothing happens. If our son doesn’t like pear, we don’t have to give him pear. We will find another fruit that you like. The important thing is that you eat fruit, no matter what it is. Over time, he will become familiar with the taste and texture of other fruits and will end up eating them, but if we force him to eat something that he does not yet tolerate, he will end up abhorring this food.

2.Offers rations adapted to their age and appetite

Do we really take into account the hunger that our children have, or do we choose for them the amount of food they should eat? The chef Juan Llorca, in a wonderful presentation that he gave at an event ‘Educar es todo’, told us the following: “No one here can tell me how hungry I am right now, right? & Rdquor ;. However, with our children we already know that they have to finish everything, that nothing can be left on the plate. And in this way we are not taking into account if they are more or less hungry, or if they want to eat more or less, we are not respecting them or taking their preferences into account. Therefore, we must relegate to our children the responsibility of choose the amount of food you need to eat, based on your feelings of hunger and fullness.

Involving our children in preparing food is essential for them to become interested in it | Freepik

3. We worry about the quality of the food we offer

As we just mentioned, it is our children’s responsibility to decide how much food to eat based on their appetite, but ours is to choose the foods available: what food are we going to give them, how we present it and when. This is one of the main responsibilities that adults have, because until our children are a certain age, we are the ones who choose what food to buy, if we steam or grill them & mldr; Therefore, and as the nutritionist Julio always says Basulto: “we must not force a child to eat healthy, we must stop giving him unhealthy products”.

4. Make you participate, as far as possible, in the selection of foods offered on the menu

“You can play with food” always says Marian García (Apothecary García). “We have to take the children to the supermarket, like when we take them to a museum, turn it into another educational activity. Let them choose fruits, vegetables. This is how they participate in the election. You can say to them: ‘What do you prefer, hake, sole, salmon?’ They have to be participants in what they are going to eat. So when we put the tray with the hake, peppers, etc., they will be more predisposed to eat it because they have been part of the process. And if we make it cute on top, it works & rdquor ;. It is clear that it will take longer to make the purchase, “but you will be educating them. And all these teachings that you pass on to them will be habits that will accompany them throughout their lives.

5.Give an example

Many times we are not aware that what we do educates more than what we say. In this sense, We do want our children to eat vegetables, legumes … we must be the first to eat these foods. Yes, instead, we ask them to eat broccoli but they see us eating chorizo, we will never get them to eat broccoli.

6.Let them choose

How many things can our children decide in their day to day? Almost none. We decide almost everything for them. This generates enormous frustration in them, who feel that no one takes their opinions or wishes into account. So that this does not happen, we must allow our children to make small decisions. It is not about them choosing whether to have a banana or a bun, because it is clear that we cannot allow our children to have a bun every day, but if we can ask them if they prefer banana, pear, apple or kiwi … In this way, they will feel that they are part of decision-making, and they will assume them with greater pleasure.

7. think about the link

Imagine that at every meal you share with your partner, you end up arguing. This is what happens in many houses on a daily basis. Many parents complain that mealtime is a battle. And that’s how our children live it. Like a real hell that they can’t get out of until we, their parents, end up winning, and they losing. Or what is the same: until they eat everything that is on the plate, and we are satisfied. The time of the meal should be a time of enjoyment as a family, in which to share, not only food, but conversation, laughter, time together & mldr;It is also a time to educate our children in values, and one of the fundamental values ​​is respect for others. Therefore, as Juan Llorca says: “respect should be the basis of a good diet & rdquor ;.

What to do if the child has no appetite

We have already mentioned before that we should let our children decide, based on their appetite, the amount of food they eat. Instead, we must choose the quality of these foods. But what if our child has no appetite? The first thing we have to do is ask ourselves what is the reason why my son has no appetite. In his book ‘It makes me ball’, the nutritionist Julio Basulto explains it in a simple way with this infographic:

Infographic from the book ‘It makes me ball’, by nutritionist Julio Basulto |

What we offer you at lunch is obviously less attractive and appetizing than the unhealthy food you have had for breakfast and mid-morning. In addition, these foods are so caloric that it is logical that you do not have an appetite at mealtime. This process continues at snack time. Consequence? At dinner our son is not hungry either.

“Don’t force your child to eat healthy, stop giving him unhealthy food”

Julio Basulto

Nutritionist

But there is more, Julio reminds us: “Have you ever thought that your child doesn’t eat fruit because his palate has gotten used to the powerful taste of smoothies, breakfast cereals, cookies, rolls? & Rdquor ;.

“It is not about prohibiting unhealthy foods, since prohibiting is awakening desire. It is about not being at home, so no one will have to prohibit them & rdquor;

Julio Basulto

Nutritionist

The popularizer Catherine L’Ecuyer also reflected on this at one of our events: “A study carried out in 2011 consisted of giving sugary carbonated drinks to a group of people for a month. Once this study was completed, they realized that these People had more difficulty perceiving flavors, because they had been exposed to a very high dose of sugar. Which explains why when we bring the sugary bun or snack sweets to the children, or when we add sugar or salt to the porridge to help them eat better, the children then find it so difficult to eat an apple, some spinach or some chickpeas. Taste is overstimulated, sensitivity drops, the threshold of feeling rises and that child needs more and more artificial stimuli to be able to perceive the qualities of food & rdquor ;.

How, then, can we break the vicious circle that appears in the infographic? “Keeping these unhealthy products out of the sight and reach of children. It is not about prohibiting, since prohibiting is awakening desire. It’s about them not being at home, so no one will have to ban them & rdquor ;, Julio recommends.