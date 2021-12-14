Updated on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 – 18:48

They understand that there is a violation of rights in terms of equal opportunities, non-discrimination and universal accessibility

An office of ING DirectConsumo Consumers warn Garzn: his client protection law will not stop the record of complaints or prevent abuses in the financial sector

Facua Cordoba has denounced ING Direct of course I try “discriminatory” towards people with disabilities when rejecting the contracting of your Mortgage Life Insurance product if the user exceeds 33% disability.

The complaint has been presented to the Minister of Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation and the General Directorate of Consumption of the Junta de Andaluca and the Prosecutor’s Office, according to Facua-Consumidores en Accin on Tuesday in a statement in which he criticized the discriminatory treatment that is being dispensed to people with disabilities with a degree of disability greater than 33% who wish to contract the Mortgage Life Insurance policy, linked to a mortgage loan, with the entity.

In this sense, he stressed that article 8 of the Informative Note and General Insurance Conditions indicates that the interested party, at the time of contracting the policy, must meet, among other conditions, that of not having a Permanent Disability granted or pending. Absolute or some handicap greater than 33%, for which the consumer organization regretted that ING Direct reached rejecting a person’s mortgage life insurance “simply because they have a disability”.

Facua understands that, with this limitation, he would be incurring in the violation of the equality rights opportunities, non-discrimination and universal accessibility, regulated in the Royal Legislative Decree 1/2013, of November 29, which approves the Consolidated Text of the General Law on the rights of people with disabilities and their social inclusion.

This regulation includes in its article 1 the right to “equal opportunities and treatment, as well as the real and effective exercise of rights” by people with disabilities “under equal conditions” with respect to other citizens, through of the “promotion of personal autonomy, universal accessibility, access to employment, inclusion in the community and independent life and the eradication of all forms of discrimination.”

DIRECT AND INDIRECT DISCRIMINATION

In his opinion, the facts denounced are the motive of “direct and indirect” discrimination against people with disabilities, established in article 2 of Royal Legislative Decree 1/2013 and, in this regard, he added that, in addition, article 29.1 of the law “makes it clear” the obligation to comply with the principle of equal opportunities for people with disabilities, “avoiding discrimination, direct or indirect, by reason of or by reason of disability”.

Along with this, Law 13/2003, of December 17, on the Defense and Protection of Consumers and Users of Andalusia, in article 71, classifies as an offense to act in a discriminatory way against consumers or groups of them “for their personal or social circumstances or for having exercised their rights “.

In parallel, Facua pointed out that Law 50/1980, on the Insurance Contract, states “flatly” that “People with disabilities may not be discriminated against when hiring insurance”. Specifically, it prohibits the denial of access to the contracting, the establishment of contracting procedures different from those normally used by the insurer or the imposition of more onerous conditions, for reasons of disability, “unless they are based on justified causes, proportionate and reasonable, which are previously and objectively documented “, as also ratified by Law 34/2003, of November 4, modifying and adapting to the community regulations of the private insurance legislation.

Facua also made reference to the Instrument of Ratification of the Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities, made in New York on December 13, 2006, which recognizes that these persons have the right to “enjoy the highest possible level of health. without discrimination on the grounds of disability “. In this sense, it undertakes to prohibit discrimination against people with disabilities in the provision of health and life insurance “when they are allowed in national legislation” as well as to “ensure that such insurance is provided fairly and reasonable”.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more