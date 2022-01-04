FACUA has had to report several supermarkets and manufacturers of roscones for misleading advertising, and perhaps one of these roscones you have right now at home.

It is the ideal time to buy the roscón de reyes for the eve of the arrival of these important characters who will bring gifts to all the boys and girls in the world, and to celebrate it is always good to surround yourself with a good roscón that meets a good quality and ingredients and above all have cream, the real thing.

However, it was the Ministry of Consumption itself that issued a warning about the different fillings of roscones warning that it was a very common practice for many manufacturers to substitute cream for a mixture of vegetable fats, and now FACUA it has had to act against a series of supermarkets and manufacturers of roscones.

And it is that the secretary general of FACUA, Ruben Sanchez, has explained that they have filed five complaints with the Ministry of Consumption against several manufacturers of roscones and also supermarkets that sell them for misleading advertising.

And it is that as FACUA has explained in a statement, they have filed a complaint against three supermarkets such as Aldi, Lidl and Dia for presenting irregularities in the posters with which these roscones de reyes present, implying that they have cream fillings, when it is not.

“It implies misleading advertising if they are not filled with cream or cream with vegetable fats,” they state in the statement. This is a misleading claim that can be seen on the cash register or even on supermarket signs, implying to the customer that they are cream-filled roscones when not.

On the other hand, they have filed a complaint against two manufacturers of roscones such as Aserceli based in Humanes in the Community of Madrid and Zampabollos in Almonte in Huelva.

On the one hand, according to FACUA, the Aserceli roscón that can be found in Carrefour, El Corte Inglés and Hipercor indicates on its box that it is filled with cream but on the label it is revealed that it is a cream mixed with a fat preparation palm and palm kernel.

On the other hand, Zampabollos, which markets its roscón through the Andalusian chain MAS, is also accused of the same reason where on the label it can be seen that it is actually a mixture of cream and palm kernel fat.

So it is very important that you confirm whether the roscón de reyes that you have right now in the fridge to release tomorrow really has cream, something that you should check on the labeling and not on the letters on the box.