Facundo dresses up as a drag queen Cause a sensation on social media!

The famous comedian Facundo wanted to do something totally different and decided to transform into a drag queen for a day and the result undoubtedly surprised everyone, which is why it quickly became a trend on social networks.

That’s right, Facundo caused a stir in the various social networks by proudly boasting that he had become a flirt drag queen.

It should be noted that this was as part of an interview with the drag queen Paris Bang Bang for the program ‘Ya Párate!’ that is transmitted through the radio signal of Los 40 MX.

The transformation occurred during the talk, in which issues about transformism, the guest’s trajectory, the impact and challenges of this art, among others, were addressed.

It is worth mentioning that the transformation of the driver was in charge of the makeup artist Cherry Darling, who with his talent managed to give life to Loreto, a name that the irreverent Facundo decided to give his drag character.

The conversion is good, because besides, I kind of look pretty ”, expressed the former Televisa star during the interview of ‘Ya Párate!’. As expected, the transformation of the driver unleashed all kinds of comments on social networks from netizens, mainly from the LGBT + community, who thanked him for giving visibility to this art.

In fact, a similar case occurred with Faisy, because at the end of last September, the host of Me Caigo de Risa became a drag queen due to the visit of three participants from the fourth season of La Más Draga, a popular reality show that airs on YouTube, Faisy Nights.

Thanks for sharing your art @ itsgeorgieboy… Great experience! All my respect, ”Faisy wrote next to a post she made on her official Instagram account, in which she proudly boasted that she had become a hairy blonde.

Facundo is a conductor, actor, comedian and producer, whose presence stands out mainly on radio and television.

Big Brother VIP, Incógnito and Toma Libre are some of his projects most recognized by the public, who were fascinated by his irreverent attitude.

In addition, in recent years he came to TV Azteca after having resigned from Televisa and FOX Sports.

As we mentioned before, Facundo was a participant in the Televisa Big Brother VIP first edition program together with Arath de la Torre, Galilea Montijo, Alejandro Ibarra, among other artists.

Facundo was one of the public’s favorites throughout the program due to his irreverent comments and attitudes.

To the surprise of many, Facundo did not win but was only a small percentage second behind winner Galilea Montijo.