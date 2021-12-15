12/15/2021 at 1:54 PM CET

.

In the case of Faiq Bolkiah, money is not everything to succeed in football. Considered the richest footballer in the world, he arrived at Marítimo a year and a half ago and in the last hours he has resigned with the Portuguese club. He leaves without having made his debut in the Portuguese First Division.

He landed in Funchal in the summer of 2020, after leaving English Leicester in search of opportunities as he failed to make his Premier League debut. However, at the modest island club he has not achieved his goals either, as his greatest achievement last season was sitting on the bench during the match against Sporting de Portugal in February 2021.

Despite amassing a fortune of around 15,000 million euros, the son of the Prince of Brunei, Jefri bolkiah, and nephew of the sultan Hassanal BolkiahThis campaign was relegated to Marítimo B, where it has not reaped the expected successes either.

In the last hours, the club announced on its website that they had reached a friendly agreement for both parties to terminate the contract that united them after reaching zero cost in the summer of 2020. It was linked to the island club until June 2022.

Faiq, who was born in Los Angeles and nationalized in Brunei, pursues, at 23, the dream of consecrating himself as a footballer. “I am a fast player, who likes to make things happen. I am a winger and a number 10, I like direct play and scoring goals,” he said on occasion when asked about his way of displaying himself on the pitch .

He was trained in English football. He started at AFC Newbury and then went through the lower ranks of Southampton, Arsenal, Chelsea and Stoke City, before joining Leicester in 2016.

Far from excelling on the field of play, at the moment the player has been in the news several times for his eccentricities, such as that he has a pet tiger and that he spent 35 million euros in a month. Highlights of Faiq with the ball has been a video that he shared on his profiles where he manages to make a pipe for his pet, a tiger. In his resume it appears that the winger has participated on five occasions with the national team, with which he scored a goal.