It is no secret to anyone that every girl grows up with the idea of ​​fulfilling her fairy tale and achieving the one so longed for: “… And they lived happily ever after”, but on some occasions this has not been possible.

And it is that in some countries of Latin America, that tale of princesses has been changed by drug traffickers who lower the sky and the stars, because they have become “Buchonas”.

This term has become known worldwide thanks to the series that have been made by multiple TV networks, since the “Buchonas” is the term with which the wives or women of drug traffickers are known.

It should be noted that many of these women meet the pattern of exuberant bodies, mostly operated on, and some of them were part of beauty pageants.

Emma Coronel

In recent days, the name of the influencer has been on the front pages of international media, as she is about to receive her sentence of being arrested for drug trafficking.

The 32-year-old is the wife of one of the most famous drug traffickers in the world, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and apparently she decided to continue with her husband’s business.

The couple decided to continue the business even though they would leave their daughters alone. Photo: .

The former Mexican beauty queen is the third wife of “Chapo” and mother of his two youngest daughters, as they were the ones who were next to the drug trafficker in his arrest in 2014.

Virginia Vallejo

The famous Colombian TV presenter was also another of the women who was linked to nothing more and nothing less than the founder of the Medellín cartel, Pablo Escobar.

The presenter decided to leave the subject for peace. Photo: Twitter

It was Virginia herself who made her relationship known through her book about her relationship with the “Patron”, and she was even one of the characters that Telemundo used for Escobar’s series.

Maria Susana Flores Gámez

Another famous woman who has also been linked in her love affairs with famous hitmen or drug traffickers was the former Miss Sinaloa of 2012.

The drug trafficker was arrested along with “Chapo” Guzmán.

The young woman lost her life in the middle of a shootout between the authorities and members of a cartel, this when she had a love affair with “El Cholo” Iván.

Sandra Avila Beltran

She is the true “queen of the south”, but is known in the drug world as “The Queen of the Pacific”, because her life was the one that has inspired the success that led Kate del Castillo to international fame.

The novel brought international fame to Kate del Castillo. Photo: Twitter.

Beltrán was arrested in 2007 for the crime of possession of resources of illicit origin, and in 2012 she pleaded guilty to supporting with money her boyfriend, the Colombian capo Diego “El Tigre” Espinoza Ramírez.

Angie Sanclemente

Known as the “narcomodelo”, Colombian was linked to the drug lord called “El Monstruo” since she decided to live in Mexico, but upon returning to her native country, Angie operated drug trafficking routes to Europe.

The woman decided to become a drug dealer and is currently in detention. Photo: AP PHOTO / CROMOS MAGAZINE

But in 2010 she was arrested in Argentina and sentenced to 6 years in prison to be later extradited to Colombia, where she was finally released.

Griselda White

One of the greatest members of the Medellín cartel Griselda Blanco has been the inspiration for thousands of drug productions, as she was considered the largest drug trafficker in Miami in the late 1970s.

And it is like Escobar, Blanco sailed with the flag of being very violent and even of murdering both husbands and rivals; spent time in American prisons.

The woman was Pablo Escobar’s teacher. Photo: Twitter

However, upon being released, she returned to her native country and was mysteriously murdered in Colombia in September 2012.

Juliana Sossa Toro

The former Miss Antioquia, had a relationship with José Jorge “El JJ” Balderas Garza, members of the Beltrán Leyv brothers’ cartel, and was arrested with him in Mexico in 2011.

The model was arrested the same day as “JJ”. Photo: Twitter.

Yasira Esmeralda Torres Sánchez

Also known as the “Heiress”, she was the daughter of Manuel “M1” Torres Félix, former leader of the Sinaloa cartel; However, the young woman always denied having any relationship with her father, who was killed in a confrontation with the Mexican authorities in 2012.

The young woman claimed to be unaware of her father’s work. Photo: Twitter.

Goddess Channels

The famous vedette of Venezuelan origin spoke face to face with the media in 2015 that she was unaware of the illicit activities of her ex-partner, former Bolivarian National Guard captain Vasily Kotosky, who was accused of trafficking in cocaine.

The young woman made it clear that she had nothing to do with her former partner. Photo: Twitter.

