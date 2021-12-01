

Raúl Guamán.

Photo: Suffolk County Police Department / Courtesy

Raúl Guaman, an undocumented Ecuadorian dedicated to construction, was accused of impersonating a private taxi driver and filming himself sexually abusing female passengers in Long Island (NY).

Suffolk County officials are sharing his photo in hopes that victims who can recognize him will come forward to testify. “Police have recovered videos from the defendant’s cell phone in which it seems that it is sexually abusing several women who are unconscious ”, said District Attorney Timothy Sini.

When he was arrested in early November, Guaman (43) had several identifications. He allowed the police to search his phone and his apartment. That was where they recovered 16 licenses and 32 cell phones belonging to possible victims.

The undocumented immigrant He pleaded “not guilty” to 11 counts, including sexual abuse, criminal sexual act and unlawful surveillance. He was held without bail and is due to return to court on January 6. His attorney left the courtroom without comment, Fox News said. If convicted of the highest charge, Guaman faces a maximum of up to 25 years in prison.

“Guaman has become involved in a pattern of predatory behavior since at least January 2019 ″, said the prosecutor Sini. The police are investigating how the fake taxi driver was able to take the victims to his car, if they were drugged and if there were any accomplices.

“This seems to be a case of serial sexual abuse“Said Acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron. Investigators have spoken with at least two victims. One was stranded in Oak Beach and has little to no recollection of what happened, police said.

Police also received a 911 call earlier this month after Guaman reportedly broke into a home in Brightwaters and reached under the pants of a sleeping woman. He admitted that he had secretly taken videos at the home on other occasions for sexual gratification, according to police.

Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.