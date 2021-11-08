11/08/2021 at 17:12 CET

The forward of the Rayo Vallecano, Radamel Falcao, had to withdraw from the game that faced those of Vallecas at Real Madrid after feeling discomfort in his right leg. The Colombian striker lasted 12 minutes on the pitch, a few minutes that allowed the “tiger” to score a goal to put fear in the body of Real Madrid.

This Monday, Falcao underwent medical tests to determine the extent of his ailment and the results have determined that suffers a tear in the adductor magnus of the right thigh, which will keep the player away from the pitch for three or four weeks, according to the medical report published by Rayo Vallecano.

Falcao will not be able to travel with the Colombian team

Radamel Falcao was on the squad list of the Colombian national team to play the matches of Qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in view of Brazil and Paraguay, but after knowing the extent of the injury, the forward will not be able to take part in the meetings with the coffee team.

The announcement of the coach Reinaldo Rueda, has returned to include James Rodríguez, the current Al-Rayyan player has returned to the list of his national team after a year of absence.