The bitcoin derivatives markets registered significant drops in open interest in the last two weeks, which caused further declines in the spot price, according to Glassnode’s WeekOn-chain # 50 report.

Still, there are signs of more conviction from spot investors, while demand remains significant, the analysis highlights. Open interest is the volume of all futures contracts that have been traded and are pending settlement.

The open interest of bitcoin, which was between the end of October and the end of November above 380,000 BTC, experienced a 12.9% drop in the last week, equivalent to approximately 50,000 BTC, according to the report.

The following graph shows that, both in late October and in November and early December, open interest exceeded $ 380,000 BTC. The same situation had occurred in mid-April and last May, although the liquidations that occurred in those months were of greater magnitude.

Shown is the steep fall of almost 30% in bitcoin’s open interest. Source: Glassnode.

Actual bitcoin gains and losses

When a correction occurs it is natural for some holders to register sales at a loss, or actual losses, motivated by the fear of greater losses if the price continues to decline, the study says.

Currently there is an acceleration of effective losses among holders, that can sometimes exceed USD 1 billion a daysays the study. However, as currencies are spent in a loss, additional selling pressure can occur as more currencies enter circulation, the report said.

Actual losses are accelerating, while last April and May they decreased. Source: Glassnode.

As can be seen in the graph above, the losses in April and May are generally higher than the current ones. From a peak in daily losses of $ 3 billion at the end of May, a slowdown in losses is noted, reaching a low at the end of August. As of September, a growing trend of effective losses begins.

The other side of this equation is in the holders who are making profits, in this case it is predominantly long-term holders, according to what the investigation affirms.

Effective earnings by long-term holders. Source: Glassnode.

They add that the current decline in earnings is similar to the one that occurred in the first half, with high caps and a slow decline in earnings.

However, the decline in effective earnings in the January-May period came alongside a higher price pattern, suggesting weaker demand over time. The decline in realized gains during a correction, as seen in May-July, and today, is likely to indicate a return of conviction and a reduction in the desire to divest at these prices. Glassnode.

The slower decline in earnings from November could suggest that some level of demand is still in place.

At 31 days from the historical maximum of the BTC price on November 9, close to USD 69,000, the price retracement in this correction is 31%. With a price of USD 47,231, at the time of writing this article, the appreciation of bitcoin so far this year is 60.38%, according to the CriptoNoticias price index.