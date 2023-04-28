Fall in love like Bowser with Peach with this cute princess cosplay

Princess Peach has once again conquered the hearts of Super Mario Bros. fans with a new and original cosplay that has left everyone speechless, even after seeing Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

As a report published on the website of Spaghetti Codethe cosplayer luluthelottiewith more than 32,000 followers on Instagram, shared her great characterization of Nintendo’s most famous waifu on her account, sparking a debate on the social network about whether or not she resembles the princess.

This new cosplay is a more daring interpretation of Peach, which has surprised all fans of the franchise. Instead of the classic princess dress, the content creator wears a bodysuit with pantyhose.

Maybe you prefer Anya-Taylor Joy cosplay

Luluthelottie isn’t the only cosplayer who has dared to play Peach, as actress Anya Taylor-Joy also revealed her own version of the princess at the premiere of the latest Mario movie.

As we can see, Taylor-Joy was wearing the outfit that Princess Peach wears when she rides the motorcycle in the trailer. It’s totally pink, with a bit of fuchsia, perfect for acting and at the same time as if she were a professional pilot.

About voicing Peach in Super Mario Bros. The Movie, the actress revealed that thanks to her role in the film, she discovered the charm of playing video games in company, especially those with several players, such as those found in the Nintendo catalog. .

For its part, and after this new boom from Mario and company, Nintendo has confirmed that it has no plans to launch new Mario video games for smartphones in the near future. Currently, the company is focused on the development of the successor to the Switch hybrid console and the next releases of the console.