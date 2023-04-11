Fall in love with the Pillar of Love with this Mitsuri cosplay

Mitsuri Kanroji is the Pillar of Love in Kimetsu no Yaiba, also known as demon slayeran anime that you can watch on the Netfli streaming platform and that is currently one of the most acclaimed by manga fans, who always have time to acclaim a good cosplay.

This manga, written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotoge, whose publication began on February 15, 2016 in Shueisha’s weekly Shukan Shonen Jump magazine and was later adapted to anime by Ufotable from April 2019, revealed to the Nine Pillars, the elite group of the Demon Slayer Corps and which included Mitsuri.

The Pillar of Love was a demon hunter of this body with great abilities such as her experience as a swordsman, increased speed, great physical strength, flexibility and more, confusing her enemies with her helpless young appearance and fighting them with her talent with the sword.

Mitsuri is one of Demon Slayer’s favorite waifus, which is why many followers have wanted to dress up like her and perform fascinating cosplays like the one we will share in this post.

Mitsuri’s cosplay, made by a Japanese model

According to a report published on the website of Spaghetti Codethe japanese cosplayer chocolatecos0with more than 153,000 followers on Instagram, shared a photo of her performance as the Pillar of Love.

As we can see, the content creator recreates the green eyes of the Pillar of Love, her moles located parallel to her cheekbones, her pink hair with a green gradient and braided pigtails, in addition to the custom outfit of the Demon Extermination Corps, with white shirt and black jacket, which allows him to show off his attributes.