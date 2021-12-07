12/07/2021 at 21:00 CET

Adrià Leon

Any result serves Villarreal minus the defeat on his visit to Gewiss Stadium. Unai Emery’s men, who they do not arrive at their best, they need to prevent Atalanta from adding three to be in the Champions League qualifying rounds.

It will not be an easy task for the people of Castellón, who have only added a win in his last five League clashes. Four points out of fifteen possible that have made them fall to 13th place in the table and, above all, reduce their confidence. Quite the opposite for the ‘Dea’, which adds five wins away consecutive in Serie A for the second time in its history. Gian Piero Gasperini’s disciples have been growing over the weeks and not only are they approaching the domestic leadership of Milan, but they also want to do the same with their last bullet in the Champions League.

It is true that United’s position is already unattainable, but not that of Villarreal, who will have to sweat blood to keep a team that has seen the goal at bay in each and every one of the five previous days. One of the keys to materialize the classification of the groguets is to see the goal, and that is that, in this case, Villarreal’s advantage in the table would force the Italians to put, at least, two to be in the next round. Emery, aware of the offensive qualities of his rival, will have to look for your weaknesses behind, which are also many. And it is that, to date, Gasperini’s men have scored – and received – ten goals in five games.

For this final to heads or tails, the Turin coach will continue without being able to count on Gosens and Lovato, out of injury for a long time. Yes it will be Duvan Zapata, author of seven goals and two assists in the last eight games of his own. For its part, Villarreal travels without Coquelin and Yeremy pine, although it recovers Danjuma, which could accompany Gerard Moreno on his return to ownership.

So, ‘H day’ in Bergamo for a Villarreal who has an advantage with the calculator in hand, although it does not give off the best of sensations. Last chance for the Italians, who will come out to bite true to their style, and even more after winning Naples at home and thus unseat him from the leadership.

“It is an opportunity to be able to do great things & rdquor; Coach Groguet stressed before visiting the Italians. “If Villarreal qualify, it would be the third time he gets it throughout its sports history & rdquor; added. The truth is that the Castellón de la Plana team plays a lot in Bergamo and against a team that is a true steamroller in attack. “We play against a great rival. They have grown a lot and today they are a benchmark because they always know how to compete to the maximum & rdquor; He stood out from the pupils of Gian Piero Gasperini. “They are going to take us away from the goal to be as close as possible to ours. I have never come out to draw, so we will do our match& rdquor; Emery clarified bluntly, that he wants to leave Italy with triumph and the feat under his arm.

Probable lineups

Atalanta: Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, Freuler, De Roon, Maelhe; Pasalic, Ilicic; and Duván.

Villarreal CF: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Capoue, Trigueros, Parejo; Moi Gómez, Gerard Moreno and Danjuma. .

Referee: Anthony Taylor (England).

Stadium: Gewiss Stadium.