NowMismo Alicia Machado responds to NowMismo exclusively.

Telemundo’s new bet in terms of Reality Shows has been “La Casa de los Famosos”, where 16 well-known names were kept in a house confined for 12 weeks, without access to social networks or contact with the outside world. Through different challenges, a lot of drama, controversy and strategies, they were eliminated and of the 16 Celebrities who started the challenge, there are only five left, and among them is the winner who will receive an attractive prize of $ 200,000.00 in cash and the honor. to be the first winner of this successful proposal that has caused a stir in the Spanish audience in the United States.

The grand finale of La Casa de Los Famosos will take place next Monday, November 15, in a three-hour event that will be broadcast on Telemundo starting at 7pm / 6pm Centro, where Manelyk González, Kelvin Noeh Renteria, Pablo Montero, Cristina Eustace and Alicia Machado, will know their fate thanks to the vote of the public, which is the one who has the hard work of deciding who will keep the cash and the recognition of having been the winner in this reality show after week after week millions of followers turned to vote for those who wanted them to leave the house.

Alicia Machado: Transparent and controversial

Among the 16 celebrities who came to the house is a name very familiar to the history of reality shows in Spanish, it is Alicia Machado. The world laid eyes on the Venezuelan when she was only 19 years old, and in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada, she was crowned Miss Universe in front of the applause of millions of people from all over the planet who admired her beauty and ease at the time to answer the questions of the beauty contest.

But along with the crown came the full weight of fame and controversy that seems to accompany the beautiful woman in every step she has taken in the entertainment world since then. Unfortunately, her weight became a topic of conversation when she was only a child, and after handing over the crown she gradually built a career within the world of soap operas, theater and cinema, even trying music in where he published various materials with moderate success.

Alicia’s explosive personality is commensurate with her talent. A fixed figure in the programs of the heart, Machado never stops to say what he feels and that is precisely why today he is already positioned as one of the great favorites to win in “La Casa de los Famosos”. Although the former beauty queen has exchanged words with several of her companions, including Celia Lora, Pablo Montero and Gisella Aboumrad, she continues intact in the hearts of the public who have saved her on several occasions, and that is why we could not waste the opportunity to talk to her.

How does Alicia Machado feel facing the grand finale of “La Casa de los Famosos”?

We wanted Alicia, in her words, to reveal to us what she felt her personal evolution had been since she entered ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ until today, and this is what she told us:

“Yes, I have changed… I do not know if it has really been to change, I think what I have done has been to reflect and put into practice all those things about myself that I already knew but that I had a hard time putting into practice. I definitely feel much more at peace with myself. For me, fame has not been easy to carry, it has cost me a lot of work all my life. I became a woman, I became an adult and I grew up in the face of the hurricane, and now I am a mature woman. And that, that I take away, I take my peace as a human being, I know that I am a good person, I know that from now on there will be nothing that is said about me that can really hurt me, I feel free like the wind, I feel that for whom I work, which is the audience, I no longer have anything to hide from them, they already know everything about me, even my defects. I am very confident in my talent and my dreams, in the person I am, in order to continue achieving what I want. “

