

Some people hope to find family members alive after the accident.

Photo: Alfredo Estrella / . / .

TUXLA GUTIÉRREZ (Mexico) – The pilgrimage of Guatemalan families begins to locate their deceased relatives in Chiapa de Corzo -Suren Mexican state of Chiapas-, after the truck in which they were traveling in hiding collided causing the death of 55 migrants.

Five days have passed and families are arriving in the capital of Chiapas, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, in search of their relatives, dead or alive, and to find them they go to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), the Red Cross and hospitals.

This is the case of Nicolasa Huerta, who came from Chimaltenango, western Guatemala, to the Chiapas capital in search of his 17-year-old son Richard Ordóñez, who was traveling in the trailer when the fatal accident occurred that also left more than 110 injured.

“I have faith to find him alive,” Nicolasa told ..

The woman toured a hospital, went to civil protection and the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) without finding the young Richard, who had the dream of reaching the United States.

As the search continues for the 12 or so families who arrived in the area, coffins and bodies are also prepared for transfer.

In addition to the pain of the tragedy, now the relatives are also finding it difficult to locate the victims of the accident with or without life.

Nicolasa told . that he found out about the accident from the news, and therefore traveled for a day from Guatemala to try to locate his son.

“We have not yet gone to all the hospitals, right now we are going to look for him. We already looked in civil protection and the name did not appear, so we are going to look for it, probably there are the names of those who are not identified ”.

Another of the relatives who also lives in uncertainty, also from Chimaltenango, said that he came looking for his granddaughter, but so far he does not know if she is alive or dead.

“About five of us came but they didn’t let us in, migration only let two pass. We do not know if they are alive or dead, we came alone, they lent us money, she is my granddaughter“, The man named Juan told ..

Finally, the grandfather revealed that his granddaughter paid 15,000 quetzals (about $ 1,900 dollars) from Guatemala to be transferred in the damaged trailer.

Five days after the accident, surveillance was reinforced on the road where the accident took place, National Guard checkpoints were installed and surveillance cameras were placed.

Last Friday, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced, together with Central American countries and at the proposal of Guatemala, the creation of an action group against the network of human traffickers responsible for the accident in Chiapas.

On the same day, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, attributed the accident to “The causes of migration have not been addressed”As he has asked the United States and the United Nations.

The region is experiencing an unprecedented migration crisis.

Mexican authorities intercepted 228,115 migrants and deported 82,627 from January to October 2021, numbers not seen in more than 15 years.

