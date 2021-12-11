

Each of the family members will receive more than $ 1 million in compensation.

Photo: Joe Raedle / .

MIAMI – The families of the 17 fatalities in the 2018 Parkland, Florida high school shooting will receive compensation of more than $ 1 million of the Broward School District, the Sun Sentinel newspaper reported this Saturday.

According to an agreement accessed by the South Florida newspaper, the school authorities will pay a total of more than $ 25 million dollars in compensation to the families of the deceased and the 34 who were injured and affected in the event, which occurred on 14 December. February 2018 and that sparked an intense debate in the US about gun control.

The families of the victims will each receive $ 1.02 million, while the rest will have compensation that will range from about $ 22,000 to $ 776,000, the media detailed.

The school district will formally vote on this agreement next Tuesday to close a dispute that has dragged on shortly after Nicolás Cruz, a troubled former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, confessed to shooting an assault rifle at those who crossed his path. I walk in the educational center.

They will also vote on another agreement with survivor Anthony Borges, who was shot during the shooting that, according to his lawyer, will force him to have medical care for life, and that it was not included in this lawsuit.

Borges, along with his parents, will receive $ 1.25 million, according to his agreement with the Broward School District.

Cruz, who allegedly killed 17 people -14 students and 3 members of the school’s staff-, is in prison awaiting a trial whose start has been delayed for various reasons and which could be closed with the capital chain.

At the end of last November, relatives of victims of the shooting reached another agreement with the Department of Justice to close a lawsuit against the US Government, considering that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) did not act to prevent the massacre.

The lawsuit was filed by relatives of 16 of the 17 dead that they believed the FBI neglected a tip that Cruz was planning a shooting at the school.

In this way, the Government will compensate the families of the victims with a sum close to 127 million dollars.

You may also like:

• Parents who lost their children in Parkland, heartbroken by shooting in Michigan

• Judge rejects motion against death penalty for Nikolas Cruz, perpetrator of the Parkland massacre

• Department of Justice would pay $ 127 million dollars to relatives of the victims of the Parkland massacre