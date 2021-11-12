ALEJANDRA OLCESE

November 12, 2021

Prices have risen 5.4% in the last twelve months and 4.5% since October 2019, when the country was on the verge of covid-19

A woman buys food .

Turning on the light, putting on the dishwasher or filling up the car tank is much more expensive today than it was a year ago but, above all, more expensive than before the pandemic broke out of the covid-19. Prices have risen 5.4% in the last twelve months and 4.5% from October 2019, when the country was at the gates of the entrance of the covid-19.

According to the evolution of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) published this Friday by the INE, the base effect of comparing 2021 prices with 2020 prices that had fallen due to the collapse of consumption derived from covid-19 does not apply to all goods and services. Many have also risen considerably compared to 2019.

In fact, only 18% of the rise of prices that has occurred in Spain in the last year is due to this comparative effect, in other words, that prices had to recover due to the drop experienced during the pandemic.

The electricity is the best example. It is the asset that has become more expensive, 62.8% in year-on-year terms, and, in addition, it is 54% more expensive today than two years ago, as can be seen by observing the index.

This comparison effect can be seen in the case of liquid fuels, since although they are now 57.1% more expensive than a year ago, the increase compared to the same month of 2019 is much more moderate, around 5%, due to the evolution of oil prices.

These two elements (electricity and fuels) are precisely those that registered the highest price increase in the last year, followed by other edible oils (+ 33.6%), butane and propane (+ 33.4%), diesel (+ 30.5%) and gasoline (+ 26.5%).

Upload the shopping cart

The shopping basket it has also become substantially more expensive. Families have to pay 26% more for olive oil, 10.7% more for refreshments, the margarine it is 7.7% more expensive, the meat sheep and goats have risen 7%, and pasta and couscous they are 7% more expensive.

Activities related to leisure, which suffered a price drop last year due to the administrative restrictions derived from the COVID, now rise due to the comparison effect: the tourist packages they become 8% more expensive; the museums and libraries, 6%; and the Hotels and other accommodation services have increased prices by 17.6%.

Families will only find cheaper a not very large group of products and services, in which the tolls and public car parks, whose prices have fallen by 22.4%; the mobile phone equipment, which are down 7%; the fruit and vegetable juices, today 4.4% cheaper; the domestic flights, that by the fall of the demand they have lowered 3.5%; and the games and hobbies, which are now 2.5% cheaper.

