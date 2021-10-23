Remembering Paul Walker is almost like thinking that he is still out there filming some new movie; It is difficult to imagine that eight years ago he died in a tragic accident that continues to be talked about. His Farewell in Fast and Furious 7 – 79% has been one of the most emotional moments that is repeated every time the film is shown. In addition, in essence, the actor is still present, because every decision that is made for future installments of the popular franchise, is still thinking about him.

Keep reading: Dwayne Johnson says Fast & Furious team thanked him for putting Vin Diesel in his place

Vin Diesel himself commented prior to the premiere of Fast and Furious 9 – 65% that the arrival of John Cena, who plays Toretto’s dangerous brother, would have enchanted Walker. The relationship between the also actor of Bulletproof Nanny – 20% and Paul was so close, that after his departure it was he who was present in his daughter’s life, Meadow Walker, from his adolescence to one of the most important moments of his life, his wedding.

Yesterday afternoon, the young model shared several posts on her Instagram account where she appears all the way to her long-awaited marriage. In the first video she shared, she sees herself arriving at the ceremony and getting ready to walk down the aisle with Diesel, who took her father’s place to deliver her to her now husband, the also model and acting student. Louis Thornton-Allan.

The video is full of emotions. The bride looks excited, greeting her friends and family and hugging her daughter. Vin DieselSince the loss of his father, the actor’s family also became his family. Diesel looks as excited and nervous as a father who is about to give up his daughter, and he also appears in other photos that Meadow shared. You can watch the emotional video of the wedding below.

We are married!

Continue with: Fast and Furious: Paul Walker’s character could return in the last two films of the saga

According to some US media such as Vogue, the celebration took place in the Dominican Republic. Without a doubt, this was a fundamental moment in the life of the 22-year-old bride, and it should not have been so easy to think of walking down that aisle without her father, so there was no better decision than to put whoever her was in her place. best friend and one who has taken some responsibility for his life by giving him a second father figure.

Vin and Meadow’s relationship has been quite familiar, including the actor who voices Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% have considered including her in an installment of Fast and Furious – 53%, in addition to the fact that she is always present on the red carpets because of her closeness and, in some way, representing her father. The insistence of the character of Toretto regarding the concept of “the family” has been such that it became a significant point in the franchise.

It may interest you: Vin Diesel is keen to expand the Fast and the Furious into the music world

Although it also became a source of mockery or parody, it is something that seems to be not only rooted in the character, but also in the person who plays it; and he has shown it off the set. Finally, Meadow commented in an interview for Vogue that the pandemic affected their plans and several family and friends could not be present, but they achieved something intimate with the most important people in their lives, emphasizing that Diesel’s and his are his family.