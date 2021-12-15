12/15/2021 at 10:30 CET

Educating is Everything

Raquel de Diego led this interesting workshop that invited us to experience conflicts as an opportunity for change and improvement and provided several tips on how to do it.

Raquel de Diego, head of ConciliaFam, invited us to analyze two scenes from Clint Eastwood’s film Gran Torino to understand the importance of listening, interest in the other, empathy and questioning in good communication. Right from the start, he asked us how we experienced conflicts: Like a battle, as something natural?

Through a phrase by Humberto Maturana (“The phenomenon of communication does not depend on what is said, but on what happens to the listener and that is something very different from transmitting information & rdquor;), Raquel made us reflect on how conflicts and communication depend on how we live them. The same happens with mistakes, it depends a lot on how we live them.

Thus, Raquel brought us a beautiful phrase from Álex Rovira: “He learned so much from his mistakes that when he stumbled, instead of falling, he would fly & rdquor;. With these ideas, Raquel wanted us to see that living conflicts and mistakes in another way is possible. Because, it reminded us, when we are in a conflict we radicalize ourselves, “we get the most powerful, not the best, of ourselves, we want to win & rdquor;.

The use of labels (“the know-it-all is here & rdquor;), our anger that others do not meet our expectations (“ he has not supported me & rdquor;), rules that are not clear to everyone (“I did not know that this game was played thus & rdquor;) and the loss of perspective (“the tree that does not let us see the forest & rdquor;) are factors that Raquel analyzed as causing or aggravating the conflicts.

But what if we understood that conflicts have helped us learn? Raquel reviewed the conflicts from the upbringing of our children to their emancipation. There are always conflicts that have helped us to create new patterns, to strengthen ourselves. “Every conflict empowers us & rdquor ;, assures Raquel. If we think about it, conflicts They help us to get to know ourselves better, to express our feelings assertively, to accept that we are unique and, in the case of family conflicts, to identify the family as a system and unit.

Raquel asked the audience to vividly recall two family moments: one pleasant and the other unpleasant. The two memories differ greatly in terms of colors, volume, movement & mldr; And given the bad experience, Raquel asked us what we could have done to change the situation.

For this expert, we must understand that, in conflicts in the family, we all have a part and that if one changes everything changes. Raquel encouraged us to understand that we can change, that we are not victims of circumstances, and cited a phrase that impacted the public, from the father of neurolinguistic programming John grinder: “If you always do what you have always done, you will always get what you have always gotten. If what you’re doing isn’t working, do something else & rdquor;.

Raquel wanted to convey to us that fathers and mothers “are generators of change and mentors due to emotional impact & rdquor ;. How can we experience conflicts as an opportunity for improvement? Using humor, asking with real interest for what (for intentions) instead of why (so we won’t go into judgment), thinking of the problem as something external and of the system instead of focusing on blaming people and formulating constructive criticism and proposals.

As you can imagine, among the public the main doubts about conflicts ranged from tantrums to adolescent rebellion. Raquel recommends that parents Tell your children how you feel about the conflict and how you want to be, ask how you want to solve it. In addition, he confessed that he saw tantrums, explosions of emotions, as something natural and you have to teach how to channel them. And before them, he recommended to talk about how we feel parents and children and give legitimacy to their anger, once the storm of the tantrum has passed.