Octavio Ocaña: Family talks about their loss for the first time

Everything seems to indicate that the remains of the actor of “Neighbors” will be sent to Tabasco and recently his family has finally spoken about his tragic lost tonight, news that has undoubtedly worried many people.

After confirming the loss of Octavio Ocaña, early this Saturday, in the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli, the actor’s family arrived at the Gayoso funeral home, in the municipality of Tlalnepantla de Baz, in the State of Mexico, where they will be watching the remains of the young man.

Upon arrival at the property, Octavio Pérez, dad of Octavio Ocaña, he was intercepted by the media and, visibly affected, thanked his son’s expressions of affection from friends, acquaintances and, of course, admirers, as well as regretting the events.

Wrong, it was something that we did not expect, I was out, they told me, I just arrived right now in the morning. It’s a tragedy, “he gasped.

According to his statements, the actor’s remains will be transferred to Tabasco, once the funeral services in the State of Mexico end.

He was a great person, he was an actor who really won over the public since he was a child, “added the man.

Likewise, the actor’s family spoke through the 22-year-old interpreter’s Facebook profile and thanked the expressions of affection and condolences for what happened.

Thanks to all those people, groups, friends and family who are saying their last goodbye to Octavio. We are devastated, there are no words to describe this enormous pain that your departure leaves us, you were learning to fly and the people who are supposed to take care of us cut your wings, “they wrote.

In the description of the publication, you can see a video that shows part of a scene in which the little red-haired boy appears next to “Jorjais”, the role played by Manuel “Flaco” Ibáñez.

Seconds later, images of Octavio Ocaña appeared in the video together with other protagonists of “Necinos”, César Bono and Ana Bertha Espín, who served as his parents in the series.

In addition, one with “Don Roque”, the character who won the affection of the public, played by Polo Ortín and who unfortunately lost his life in August 2016.

As expected, the reactions were immediate and the actor’s followers expressed their condolences to the family, wishing a speedy resignation.

It should be noted that in the last hours after the report of his loss, new details about his life have emerged.

Especially, the relationship he had with his girlfriend Nerea Godínez, with whom he got engaged to marry at the beginning of this 2021.

In social networks, both wrote dedications constantly and even, a few weeks ago, the actor decided to share a photograph with his girlfriend during a walk through Arandas, Jalisco.