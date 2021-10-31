Today program, they run to famous actress “you leave to cry” | Instagram

One of the most important and influential television programs in Mexico is the Hoy program, which recently had a strong lawsuit between two important collaborators, one of which ended up being run.

“You’re leaving to cry” were the decisive words that were heard and that surely began to resonate in his ears once they left the mouth of the other famous actress and driver, some would think it was Andrea Legarreta who caused it.

In a video that was shared on YouTube, on the Hoy channel, the criticism made by Lolita Cortés of a famous couple who participated in Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, in which Aleida Núñez and Laura Bozzo have also participated.

The video of program today It has as title: “Terror! Vanessa Arias discusses with Lolita Cortés again”, this lasts for 6:18, where both ended up screaming, we will share them with you right away.

From the moment Vanessa began to have certain ailments, in each of her presentations she always made the pretext that she could not give 100% to her participation due to her pain, because she had injured her back.

As you will remember in “The stars dance today”, there are three judges: Andrea Legarreta, Latin Lover and lolita Cortés, who of the three is usually the most direct and crude when issuing a criticism, it seems that she has no mercy for nobody.

What the tough judge wanted was to see 100% of the presentation of the team made up of Vanessa Arias and Eduardo Rodríguez, however the injury of the actress prevented it, always ending in tears, which perhaps bothered Cortés even more.

While she was explaining the reason why she could not give everything on stage, the judge interrupted her by saying that she did not want excuses, and that what she should do was put herself before the pain or go home to cry.

When they were both talking at the same time and raising her voice a little more and more, Lolita told her that she should learn to be quiet, or that she better get out of the way. program today.

The couple earned the following ratings:

Andrea Legarreta gave them an 8 Latin Loverr gave them a 7 Lolita Cortés gave them a 3

Once Vanessa saw the qualifications, she said that she would no longer say anything because with the 18 points they were given, they would need the support of the public so that they would not be removed from the contest.