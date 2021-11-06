Today program receives a famous villain, he was “disappeared” | Instagram

Surely if we were to make a list of the actors who have played villains in the Mexican soap operasAmong the first places we would find this famous actor who just appeared on the Hoy program.

For a time he was retired from soap operas, but recently he decided to reappear, surprising everyone with his physical change.

Blond and with beautiful blue eyes that adorn her beautiful tan, Sergio sendel who lent his voice for the character of Diego in the first film of “The Ice Age”, surprised the viewers when he appeared in the Today program.

Recently, the morning channel shared part of the visit to the program of the actor and his partner Denia Agalianu with whom he will participate in the new Nicandro Díaz melodrama starring David Zepeda and Susana González, we will share it with you right away.

On this occasion Sergio Sendel and Denia had the opportunity to visit the forum just as Chantal Andere had already done, who also participates in the melodrama.

Some fans commented in the video that apparently Sendel looked unrecognizable, the actor was invited by the morning to present his new project and promote it with the beautiful Denia who by the way was born in Greece.

As you well know, Hoy continually has special guests who participate in some of their activities and visit them to promote a new project at the door, as has happened with hundreds of actors and singers.

Sergio Sendel is a man of soap operas, brave for his return, “commented an Internet user.

In the micro interview that Andrea Legarreta and Arath de la Torre gave him in the Hoy program, the 55-year-old actor commented that he was turning 35 when he had arrived at Televisa.

Despite the fact that he was absent a couple of years from the famous television station, his return has left more than one shocked, especially because to date he continues to be a quite handsome and flirtatious man, his last appearance in a melodrama was in 2019, that’s why his return is so exciting.

It is more than obvious that age is beginning to show and it looks something different from how we knew it in other famous melodramas such as Muchachitas, Dos mujeres un Camino, El Premio Mayor, Amarte es mi Pecado and Distilando Amor, five of the 24 novels in which has participated.

It could be said that Sergio Sendel is a sought-after actor, especially for his bearing and the character with which he permeates his characters, despite looking a little different, he maintains his elegance and above all his antagonistic charisma.