Fan Art Designs Android 18 as a Galactic Falcons Robotic Warrior

In the mid-eighties, television saw the birth of the Galactic Falcons. It was an American animated series created by Arthur Rankin and Jules Bass, distributed by Lorimar Telepicture, which showed a group of heroes who wore metal suits to defend a galaxy called El Limbo.

In total 65 chapters were made. Its significance does not have a weight like other animated series in the world, but the illustrations are good enough to be remembered fondly and crossover with characters, for example, from Dragon Ball Z.

It was what one of ‘s favorite illustrators, Salvamakoto, did. The Chilean designer dressed Android 18 in the Silver Lightning suit (Quicksilver) and to give birth to a character that would be practically invincible.

We took advantage of this Sunday in our newsroom to discuss a bit about the animation that Salvamakoto did, since we also found it very similar to the Evengelion costumes.

However, the material with which the suit is drawn makes us certify what the Chilean designer said regarding the fact that it is about the Silverhawks (series title in English).

To give it the final touch that it is the humanoid modified by the Red Patrol, Salvamakoto identified it with the number 18. Enjoy this crossover or fan art that combines two surprising universes in the animated world.